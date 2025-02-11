Dominica’s fishes ranked safest in Caribbean: Study finds lowest mercury levels

The study, which analyzed over 1,600 seafood samples between 2003 and 2023, revealed variations in mercury levels across the Caribbean.

Dominica: A major study which looked into the mercury contamination in seafood from the Caribbean region disclosed that fish taken from Dominican waters in the best across the region due to low levels of the deadly substance.

Director of the Department of Analytical Services at the Ministry of Agriculture in Antigua, Dr Linroy Christian, said that fish from Dominica is the best in the region as there is a low level of mercury in the waters.

He said that if one studies from Dominica to Honduras, it went from lowest to highest and added that the fish from Dominica probably are the best of the bunch and Antigua is almost middle way while the fish from Guatemala and Honduras tested the worse.

Dr Christian added that the samples tested were generally good but there was cause for concern saying that the good thing is that 55% of the samples tested well within a very good guideline however 26% exceeded the 0.46 microgram per gram guideline as an option to avoid and consistent with adverse health effects.

According to the website, WebMD, almost all fish and shellfish contain traces of mercury and for most people the risk from mercury by eating these species is not a health concern. It added that yet some fish and shellfish contain particularly higher levels of mercury that are likely to harm an unborn baby or young child’s developing nervous system.

It was noted that the risks from mercury in shellfish and fish depend on the amount of these species being eaten and the levels of mercury present in them. Therefore, the Food and Drug Administration as well as the Environmental Protection Agency are advising young children and individuals who may become pregnant, are pregnant or are nursing to avoid eating fish, said the Doctor.