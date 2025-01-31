Dominica Cable Car project 60% complete, on track for year-end launch: Reports

The project is currently at the foundation stage, with the bottom station's foundations complete and work now focusing on the building structure at the top station.

Dominica: The construction of the world’s longest cable car in Dominica is 60% complete with the contractors aiming for competition by the end of the year. While speaking to media, Project Manager Randall Gliege stated that the work at the bottom station has been completed, and the workers are currently working on the top station’s foundation.

The update was shared by him during on official site visit during which he was accompanied by Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit, Housing Minister Melissa Skerrit and Tourism Minister Denise Charles.

Spanning 6600 meters (6 miles) and featuring two stations and 20 support towers, the Dominica Cable Car will take visitors from Roseau to one of the island’s most distinctive natural sites, the Boiling Lake, within 20 minutes.

During the visit, the project manager revealed all the details surrounding the project’s progress. Talking about the number of locals employed on the project, Gliege said that the number has increased now to 290 and added, “We are just under 300 at this point and the employees are from across the island including Portsmouth, Scottshead, Pointe Mitchell and Roseau Valley.”

Talking about the progress of this milestone project, he said that it is at the foundation stage right now. He explained that there are two stations, top and bottom and at the bottom station, all the foundations have been completed and now they are working on the building structure at the top station.

According to him, the next phase would involve assembling these tower components and for that experts will be coming from the ropeway manufacture sometime in February. “And we are going to start assembling towers on the lower section, so we are heavily into the foundation work but the actual steel and machinery part is going to be starting within approximately a month,” added Randall Gliege.

He further explained that each cabin will seat 10 people at once and there are a total of 10 cabins which means that within 20 minutes, this cable car will take around 100 individuals to the Boiling Lake.

“So the final product will be a real nice cabin that you can walk in and stand upright when you walk in and then there is comfortable seating to sit and it will be a really nice experience for people,” he said.

Govt to promote the idea of having weddings on Cable Car

During the site visit on Thursday, Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit said that he is very pleased with the progress and lauded the entire team for working at a good pace. He said that with this pace, the project will be completed by the anticipated time of 2025 end.

He emphasised that one of the things that the government is seeking to promote here is the idea of having weddings. “So you could be on the cable car and get married while taking a ride to the boiling lake is something that will be promoted,” he added. The Prime Minister called this an ‘exciting’ opportunity that couples can get married at the Boiling Lake.

Cable Car to attract huge visitors to Dominica: PM Skerrit

Furthermore, he noted that there will be a number of attractions at the top station which will attract more visitors to try the ride. PM Skerrit said that there will be shops, restaurants, coffee shops and souvenir shops and this will also provide a huge number of employment opportunities once the cable car becomes operational.

Addressing the issue of the possible displacement of the tour guides, the Prime Minister noted that there will be increased business for them because they don’t necessarily have to walk as a tour guide as they could be on the car and explain the same things that they explain while walking.

He further stressed, “Having a cable car does not eliminate the opportunity for people to hike,” and added that people can choose to not use the cable car and hike to Boiling Lake but the ones who would like to use the cable car, there will be an opportunity for them to do so.

The Prime Minister said that the economic spin off in this country is going to be huge with the launch of cable car. He noted that the whole strategy of the government is to increase visitor arrival that would increase consumption of goods and services and this will mean more foreign exchange coming in and then the government will also be in a better position to provide more for its citizens.

With this, Dr Skerrit said, citizens will be better able to take care of themselves because they have increased income and opportunities for themselves.

Calling it an ‘ambitious project,’ the Prime Minister added that it is left to the locals to position themselves and take advantage of these niche opportunities and to benefit directly and indirectly from them.