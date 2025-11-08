VP Jagdeo warns Police Chief after Azruddin Mohamed drives sanctioned Lamborghini to Parliament 

Jagdeo sharply criticized Opposition leader Azruddin Mohamed for arriving in parliament this week in a U.S. sanctioned luxury sports car

Guyana: Political storm over a Lamborghini is brewing in Guyana as Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo issued a stern warning to the Commissioner of Police, stating that he could be held liable for allowing Opposition Member of Parliament, Azruddin Mohamed to drive his Lamborghini on public roads without any proper authorization.

Speaking at his press conference on November 6, Jagdeo simultaneously issued sharp criticism to Azruddin Mohamed, Opposition leader and Member of Parliament under the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party. After the opposition leader showed up to parliament with his U.S. sanctioned luxury sports car earlier this week.

Describing the act as a symbol and belief that some people are above arrogant and an impunity attempt for the businessman to flaunt his wealth with disregard to the law, stating that his Lamborghini was not properly insured or licensed for public roads.

“He drives the Lamborghini to Parliament to show Jagdeo that he can break the laws of the country.” The Vice President stated that the businessman’s act was a deliberate provocation of the law as if he wanted to flaunt his luxury car, he could have easily sent him pictures.

But the Member of Parliament Azruddin, did the act to effectively say and show the authorities and the whole country that he can do whatever he wants and get away with it because of his position.

“If a child or anyone gets hit down and killed by that Lamborghini, Hicken should face criminal charges too, because he allows it.” Jagdeo went further and warned that if the luxury vehicle were to cause any accident, then the Commissioner of Police, Clifton Hicken would be held personally responsible for allowing the vehicle on the road.

Jagdeo stressed that no citizen is above the law, regardless of wealth or status, adding that police must act to prevent the dangerous display of entitlement.

“Complicity by silence.” Jagdeo went on to also criticize sections of the media who focused on the spectacle of the event rather than the alleged illegality of it.

Jagdeo’s comments came days after Mohamed made headlines for arriving at Parliament in the alleged U.S. sanctioned Lamborghini.