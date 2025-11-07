GRA withdraws billion-dollar tax evasion case against MP Azruddin Mohamed and his father 

The Guyana Revenue Authority dropped all tax charges against Nazar and Azruddin Mohamed following their court appearance on November 6.

Guyana: The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) has officially dropped its billion-dollar tax evasion case against prominent gold dealers Nazar and Azruddin Mohamed of Mohamed’s Enterprise, on Thursday morning.

In a major legal development, the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) discontinued all tax-related charges against Nazar and Azruddin Mohamed on November 6 after the father-son duo appeared before Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

Where the GRA’s prosecutor informed the court that the agency would no longer be pursuing the billion-dollar legal dispute any longer, with no reason given for the decision.

The tax-related charges stemmed from a GRA audit covering 2020–2024, which accused the Mohameds, father-son businessmen of filing false returns under Section 110(1)(a) of the Income Tax Act. as they allegedly underreported more than $34 billion in income, resulting in a total liability of $191 billion.

Although Thursday’s withdrawal effectively ends the local proceedings in the country. The Mohameds still remain under U.S. indictment, following sanctions by the U.S. Treasury Department in 2024.

The two are to still face charges of gold smuggling, fraud, and money laundering As the U.S. authorities accuse the father-son schemes deprived Guyana of roughly US$50 million in gold export taxes.

In a statement the Guyana Revenue Authority gave reasons for their withdrawal, with the statement reading. “Charges filed by the Guyana Revenue Authority against Azruddin Mohamed and his father Nazar Mohamed on 24th October 2025 were withdrawn and completely discontinued this morning.”

These charges were reportedly filed before the receival of a request from the United States government for the extradition of the son-father duo.

In light of this extradition request and the Government of Guyana’s decision to move forward with the said extradition request, and considering all relevant legal principles, including international comity, appropriateness and fairness, the alleged charges were withdrawn and discontinued.

The GRA’s decision has triggered widespread public debate, with many questioning both the suddenness of the move and the possible reasons behind it, as online speculation continues.