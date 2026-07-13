British driver Will Redford wins historic GT Challenge Race at Guyana Grand Prix

Will Redford, driving for One Guyana Racing, won the opening GT Challenge de las Américas race before finishing second in Race Two, marking a milestone weekend for motorsport in Guyana.

Guyana: British driver Will Redford has made history by claiming victory in Guyana's first ever GT3 race for the host nation Guyana in the opening class race of the GT Challenge de las Américas.

The Guyana Grand Prix made its historic debut at the South Dakota Circuit in Timehri on Sunday. Redford’s historic win marked a monumental moment for host nation Guyana.

The 22-year-old British driver Will Redford’s extraordinary performance sent a wave of euphoria through local fans at the South Dakota Circuit, storming to victory in the opening GT Challenge de las Américas (GTS class) race.

He was representing the One Guyana Racing team under the Bourne/Peter Lewis Construction banner. Redford later capped off a stellar, unforgettable day at the Guyana Grand Prix by driving to a brilliant second-place finish in race two.

Nasrudeen ‘Junior’ Mohamed, Principal of the One Guyana Racing Team, proudly shared his excitement along with his views saying, “Sunday was a momentous day for Guyanese motorsport.”

He further added, “To secure a historic victory on home turf at an event of this magnitude is everything we worked for.”

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and key members of his cabinet were reportedly present as the high-octane action unfolded in front of their eyes.

Silvia Bermúdez, part of the organising team for the GT Challenge de las Américas, reportedly revealed that the plans are afoot to bring a Formula 1 exhibition race and event to Guyana within a year as the rapid infrastructural development might soon pay even bigger dividends.

President of the Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club (GMR&SC), Mohamad Shairaz Roshandin mentioned that he was overjoyed by the day’s success and confirmed that track upgrades will begin shortly to meet the standards required for a potential F1 exhibition.

The event marked as the first FIA-sanctioned international racing series held in Guyana since the conclusion of the Caribbean Motor Racing Championship (CMRC), according to organisers.

With this, Guyana also became the first English-speaking nation to host the GT Challenge de las Américas, taking on the third of six rounds on this year's championship calendar. The series has previously contested rounds in Panama, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador and Costa Rica.

Approximately 4,000 to 5,000 international visitors were reportedly expected in Guyana for the race weekend.

The grid featured GT3-specification machinery from marques including Ferrari, McLaren, Lamborghini, Porsche, Mercedes-Benz and Audi. Organisers had earlier confirmed a lineup that included six Lamborghinis, a Mercedes GT3, a Renault, a McLaren and four Porsches.

Guyanese drivers Kristian Jeffrey, Mark Vieira and Nasrudeen Mohamed Jr also featured on the entry list.