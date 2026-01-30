Caribbean airlines reportedly evicted from Liguanea HQ in Jamaica over unpaid rent 

Disruptions at the Old Hope Road location could affect staff, partners and customers who depend on in-person support across the airline’s Caribbean network.

Jamaica: Trinidad and Tobago owned regional carrier Caribbean Airlines (CAL) has reportedly been evicted from its headquarters in Jamaica’s Liguanea, according to sources familiar with the matter.

A local news channel in Jamaica CVM Television indicated that the airline has been instructed to vacate its Old Hope Road location by the end of January and this is reportedly due to unpaid rent. As of publication time, it remains unclear whether the move will affect CAL’s day-to-day operations in Jamaica such as ticketing, customer service and local administrative functions.

This alleged eviction has sparked questions about where the airline will relocate its local offices in Jamaica and whether temporary arrangements will be put in place to ensure continuity of service for passengers. As of now, no official relocation site has been publicly confirmed.

Notably, Caribbean Airlines operate several routes within the Caribbean region and maintains a presence in Jamaica as part of its wider Caribbean network. Any disruption to local administrative operations could have implications for staff, partners and customers who rely on the Old Hope Road location for in-person support.

At this stage, key details remain unverified such as the status of the lease agreement, the exact amount of any outstanding payments and the timeline for CAL to establish a new base in Kingston.

Following this development, several Jamaicans took to Facebook to slam the airline and make a call to the public to buy back the airline and rebrand it as Air Jamaica. “This is a joke! I think we, the people (not the government), should buy back our airline and rebrand it as Air Jamaica. We could recreate the Jamaican experience in the sky. Modern times now where social media can be used to market the offerings. Back in the day I never had the opportunity to see what it was like travelling in Air Jamaica, but I heard alot of great things,” said a local named Dur Vane while another said, “Let's advocate for the return of Air Jamaica. We must pool our resources and let it happen.”

This is a developing story. Stay tuned with WIC News for any further updates as additional information becomes available.