West Indies secure Super 8 spot in ICC T20 World Cup 2026 after beating Nepal

West Indies men’s cricket team has qualified for the Super 8 in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 after winning against Nepal. The team has also gained six points during the Group Stage. They have won all three matches against England, Scotland, and Nepal, with only one match left against Italy.

Notably, other teams that have qualified for the Super 8 included India which has also secured 6 points by winning 3 out of 3 matches in its Group A. The third qualified team is South Africa from Group D with six points and 3 match winning streak. The fourth team for the Super 8 is Sri Lanka who yesterday defeated Australia and secured 6 points with 3 match winning streak.

The fourth team for the Super 8 stage of the ICC is England who defeated Italy and secured 6 points by winning 3 out of 4 matches. Notably, England is the second team from the Group C which have qualified for Super 8 stage and each group will come up with two teams for the next stage of the T20 World Cup.

The second team from the Group D is New Zealand which has qualified for the T20 World Cup Super 8 stage by winning 3 out of 4 matches and securing 6 points in the table. Now, six teams have already secured their places in the Super 8 stage of the tournament and two spots are left for two groups including A and B.

Pakistan from Group A has one more chance to qualify for the World Cup as the team is all set to play a match against Namibia on February 18, 2026 at 3 pm. It will determine the future of the team in the tournament and also the chances of the USA is also dependent on this match and the net run rate.

Along with that, the second qualifying match will be held between Ireland and Zimbabwe as it will determine the future of both Zimbabwe and Australia into the tournament. Now, these four teams will have the chance to qualify for the Super 8 stage of the world cup.

The super 8 stage is scheduled to kickstart on February 21, 2026 and the final is scheduled to be held on March 8, 2026.