IPL 2025 suspended for a week amid India-Pakistan conflict, new schedule to be announced soon

The BCCI has announced that a revised schedule for the remaining 16 matches—including 12 league games and 4 playoffs—will be released after one week.

India: The most watched cricket tournament Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 has been suspended temporarily for a week due to the escalating border tension between India and Pakistan. Ahead of the playoffs, the suspension announcement was made by BCCI, citing that there is nothing greater than the nation and its security.

The BCCI officials announced that the new schedule will be announced after one week for the upcoming 16 matches including 12 league games and four playoffs. The finals of the tournament were earlier scheduled to be held on May 22, 2025, and due to the suspension, the new dates will be announced in the coming times.

The decision was taken following the missile attack launched by Pakistan towards a major region of India on Thursday due to which the ongoing match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals has been called off. Both teams played the match of 10 overs in Dharamshala, but the stadium has been vacated by the authorities to ensure the safety and security of the citizens.

The players were taken to a secure place through a train amid the tension with an immediate effect. Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants were supposed to play the match for today, but it got cancelled due to the suspension calls.

As the IPL was reaching its final stage, the teams were gearing up for the playoffs. Currently, the first position in the points table is secured by Gujarat Titans (GT) and the second position is secured by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Notably, eight players are currently playing in different teams in the IPL 2025. The players included Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Andre Russel, Rovman Powell, Sunil Narine, Shamar Joseph, Shimron Hetmyer, and Sherfane Rutherford have been playing the IPL for different teams.

Pooran remained the highest run scorer for half of the season and secured the orange cap in the IPL 2025.