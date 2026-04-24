Bahamas: Man shot dead near Sandals Resort in Nassau

Police have confirmed a homicide after a man was pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries. Investigators and medical examiners are reviewing evidence.

Bahamas: A man was shot and killed on West Bay Street near Sandals Resort, Nassau. The incident took place last night, April 23 in a very prominent area inside the property next to the resort. The police were immediately dispatched to the scene.

According to the police officer present at the scene it was an incident of a homicide. The man was pronounced dead by the doctor at the scene due to the injuries he sustained. Investigators have secured the crime scene, as medical examiners are checking the body for more evidence.

A team of police officers is still at the scene collecting more evidence and recording the statements of the witnesses. They are also reviewing CCTV footage to find the suspect responsible for the shooting and murder. The locals present at the scene said that this is a Business plaza and all the stores around do have cameras installed, so it will be easier for the Police to find out the suspect.

No further information on the incident or the victim has been made public by the police yet. Investigations remain active, while the authorities are asking individuals with information to report to them or their nearest police station.

Locals have taken to social media to share their condolences with the victim’s loved ones. Donnalee Munroe said, “So sad to hear. Condolences to the family,” while Dymond Dash stated, “When murder is becoming a norm, ya just got to pray to God that you and your family don't become a statistic.”

People are also raising concerns over their safety. Khambrell Lewis said, “At The End Of The Small Nassau Bahamas Is Not Safe Anymore.” Allan Pachino Wallacer shared on Facebook, “Too much murder in these streets.”