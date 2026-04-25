2026-04-25 12:51:17
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Bahamas: Police Identify man shot, killed near Sandals Resort in Nassau

Police have identified the man shot and killed near Sandals Resort in Nassau on April 23, 2026, as investigation continues with a dark SUV seen fleeing the scene.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Bahamas: The police have identified the man who was shot and killed on Coral Road along the West Bay Street near Sandals Resort as a 55-year-old man. They have still not shared the man’s name or nationality due to the sensitive nature of the incident.

The incident took place on late Thursday night, April 23, 2026. The police were alerted at around 10:00 pm by an anonymous caller. They were immediately dispatched to the scene and found the man lying unresponsive next to a Ford Taurus in a white-and-yellow house in a gated community.

Emergency Medical Services were also sent to the scene. They examined the victim’s body that sustained several gunshot injuries. The on-site medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene. The body has been sent for further forensics and post-mortem.

The police also stated after preliminary investigations that a dark-coloured SUV was seen leaving the area on to West Bay Street soon after the shooting. The vehicle was moving towards the east at a very high speed.

Investigation into the case remains active, as police are looking for more evidence and suspect/suspects that are still on the run.

One of the locals said, “In the still of the night. Sometimes we believe we got all covered. What's done in the dark will come out in the light!! Prayer without ceasing.”

People are also questioning the professionalism of the murder. Michael Smith said, “So it sound like nobody heard gun shots , so it seems this was done very discreetly and possibly with a silencer. Professional hit,” while Tinia Williams reported, “Something stranger than murder has become the norm of late. Very strategic, organized, stealth and clean get away murders have been happening.”

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

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