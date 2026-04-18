Jamaica: Suspect granted bail in alleged machete attack on Mayor Michael Belnavis

The mayor sustained injuries to his head and hands but managed to drive himself to hospital.

Jamaica: Chad Thomas, a 25-year-old from Ramble in Oracabessa, was granted $300,000 bail, after he was arrested for attacking St Ann’s Bay Mayor, Michael Belnavis. He appeared before the Parish Judge Nicole Kellier on Thursday, April 16, 2026, during his appearance at the St Mary Parish Court.

He was represented by attorney-at-law Charles Ganga-Singh, who made and presented the bail application for Thomas. As a part of the bail terms, he must report to the Martha Brae Police Station and also reappear in court on July 9.

According to initial investigation, Thomas went to the Mayor’s house in Boscobel, St Mary on January 20, 2025, at around 11 pm. The victim went to the site to check the construction process, when he saw a television light inside the building.

He went in to check and saw a man, later identified as Thomas, sitting on the couch. He told the officers that he had seen the men before as well but did not remember his name. When the Mayor told him to leave the premises, Thomas reportedly attacked him with a machete.

Belnavis suffered serious injuries to his head and hands. He still managed to drive to a nearby hospital, where he was admitted for emergency care. The victim also managed to shoot and injure Thomas during the incident.

The police began an investigation into the case. An officer found the accused some distance from the property and immediately arrested him in connection to the attack. He was charged with housebreaking, wounding with intent, and also of malicious destruction of property.