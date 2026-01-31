Dominica’s Tanisha Balson crowned Miss OECS 2026, wins multiple top awards

The Miss OECS 2026 pageant took place on Friday, Janaury 30 and featured five contestants from across OECS member nations including Dominica, Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, British Virgin Islands and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Dominica: Tanisha Balson of Dominica has been crowned Miss OECS 2026 during an event held in Dominica on Friday. The winner also won several other awards including Best in Creative National Wear, Best Creative National Wear, Best Performing Talent and Best Evening Wear.

Following her was Miss Antigua Kia Kirwan and Miss Anguilla Ariel Bushay who secured the 1st and 2nd runner up positions respectively.

The Miss OECS 2026 pageant featured several rounds including question and answer, swimwear, talent and evening wear. All the five contestants gave a tough competition to each other, making it a very difficult choice for the judges.

During the costume and question answer round, Miss OECS 2026 winner Tanisha Balson impressed the judges with her response after she was asked, “Beautiful creative national world. So, what does your costume represent? Can you explain to us?”

She replied, “Dominica moves to its own pulse, a living rhythm shaped by a landscape that echoes across the island. It begins with the earth itself where land and vibrant marine life exist in natural harmony. From this energy, a creative national spirit is born, where flora and fauna flow together which further guides explorers into a truly remarkable experience. Here, wisdom lives above and below as the silent depths of the earth awaken into movement. Thought and celebration merge, infused with indigenous roots and Creole culture. This is Dominica. Not something you simply see but something you feel. The rhythm. The soul. The connection.”

Notably, the contestant was dressed up in a way that she was representing Dominica as it had a lot of greenery, flowers and leaves, everything that the island nation is about.

The second question she was asked was, “In a world shifted by global conflicts, shifting alliances, and economic uncertainty, what advice would you give to our OECS leaders?” She replied,

The advice I would give to the OECS leaders is rather simple. We must work together. We have been saying for years and years and years, when we come together, our voices can be amplified, and we can better demand and support from other countries that contribute to things that affect us. We should pull our resources together in trade, whether they be foreign policy or security. All these things will help us be stronger in the OECS. If we continue to think that when we go on the international stages and speak about things that affect us, if we continue to think that if we do it individually that we are strong, then you're thinking wrong. We must come together so our voice can be amplified, and that's just the simple advice I would give to our OECS leaders.

In the Talent round, Balson was dressed up as a police official and danced in a energetic way that it impressed both the judges and audience alike.

In the swimwear round, Tanisha Balson came on the stage with a purple and yellow coloured cape which she removed to unveil a pretty bikini embellished with stones. She walked confidently on the stage with audience hooting and cheering her up.

In the evening wear round, she came on the stage dressed in a beautiful sea green colour gown and came with her hands joined in order to greet everyone present.

The new queen was crowned by Miss OECS 2025 Kyanna Dyer who joined the pageant wearing a dazzling black mini dress with a cape on it.

Complete Results of Miss OECS 2026

Best promotional video - Miss Anguilla - Ariel Bushay

Miss Amity - Miss Antigua - Kia Kirwan

Best in Creative National Wear - Miss Dominica - Tanisha Balson

Best Creative National Wear - Miss Dominica - Tanisha Balson

Best Performing Talent - Miss Dominica - Tanisha Balson

Best in Swimwear - Miss Antigua - Kia Kirwan

Best Swimwear - Miss Anguilla - Ariel Bushay

Best in Evening Wear - Miss Antigua - Kia Kirwan

Best Evening Wear - Miss Dominica - Tanisha Balson

Best Response to Question - Anguilla - Ariel Bushay

2nd Runner Up Miss Anguilla - Ariel Bushay

1st Runner Up Miss Antigua - Kia Kirwan

WINNER Miss OECS 2026 Miss Dominica - Tanisha Balson