PM Drew pays tribute to National Heroes, recognizes Unsung Heroes

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew addressed the nation in commemoration of the National Heroes Day, which takes place annually as part of St Kitts and Nevis' Independence celebrations.



The National Heroes Day Ceremony on Monday witnessed the cabinet honouring the National Heroes—The Right Excellent Sir Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw, Sir Caleb Azariah Paul Southwell, Sir Joseph Nathaniel France, Sir Simeon Daniel, and Sir Kennedy Alphonse Simmonds.



While addressing the nation on this significant day, PM Drew noted that these heroes have contributed to the nation's development through their sacrifices and toil, and the island nation must pay tribute to them.



He also said that everyone must also recognise the several unsung heroes who walk among them, the men and women who, through their daily actions, contribute towards the resilience and strength of the country.



The Prime Minister noted, "They are the teachers who nurture our young minds, the healthcare workers who provide care and comfort, the community leaders who bring people together, and the everyday citizens who, through their actions, strengthen the fabric of our society."



He said that these unsung heroes may not have statues and monuments in their honor, but their contributions are no less significant.



PM Drew emphasized that the five national heroes' contributions were not merely acts of leadership but acts of love for their fellow citizens and a deep-seated belief in the boundless potential of St Kitts and Nevis.



"So Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw, the father of independence, led with courage and vision, securing the rights and freedoms that we cherish today," he added while saying that his resolute commitment to equality and justice laid the foundation for the sovereignty of the island nation.



Not only this, but the Prime Minister also recognised the several unsung heroes of St Kitts and Nevis through awards for their dedication in various fields.



The award named 'Companion of the Star of Merit' and 'The Medal of Honour' for long and meritorious service to the country was given to 29 individuals across St Kitts and Nevis, showcasing the government's commitment towards honoring the ones who deserve it.



