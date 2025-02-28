Tanisha Balson claims crown of Miss Dominica 2025

Tanisha captivated the audience with her grace, strength, and passion, ultimately claiming the coveted title during an unforgettable night.

Dominica: Tanisha Balson has won the crown of Miss Dominica 2025 after a tough competition with four other young ladies from across the island. The pageant, which took place on Thursday gave the young women an opportunity to advocate and work for their platform.

The event was an unforgettable night as Tanisha dazzled with her grace, strength and passion, claiming this coveted title. She was followed by Aliyah Jean-Jacques and Meeya Francis who stood 1st and 2nd runner up respectively. Francis also won other titles including Best Community Project and Best Swimwear.

The winner of this prestigious event has also won several other titles including Best in Evening Wear, Best Performing Talent, Best in National Spectacular Wear and Miss Photogenic. The 21-year-old Balson, advocated the platform ‘Holistic Development Through the Arts’ and showcased her exceptional skills throughout the pageant.

Balson revealed the reason behind choosing this platform saying, “Music, visual arts, theater, and dance offer powerful opportunities for self-expression, critical thinking, and emotional growth. This is why I’m passionate about ensuring that children do not only excel in traditional education but are also encouraged to explore the arts as a pathway to personal development and brighter futures.”

Following the victory, the winner said that she is humbled and expressed her gratitude to Central Cooperative Credit Union Ltd for taking a chance on her. “Thank you to team TanTan for making my dream a reality,” she added.

As she was crowned as Miss Dominica 2025, she looked stunning in a parrot-green coloured backless dress which she paired with silver heels and silver earrings. Balson walked in style on the ramp and showcased her immense confidence in front of the judges.

The five young contestants performed exceptionally well and gave a hard competition to each other. The contestants were Laceda Liverpool, Meeya Francis, Tanisha Balson, Aliyah Jean Jacques and Ruth-Anne Henderson.

Complete Results of Miss Dominica 2025

Miss Amity - Laveda Liverpool

Miss Photogenic - Tanisha Balson

Chairperson award - Laveda Liverpool

Best Community Project - Meeya Francis

Best Interview - Ruth Anne Henderson

Best National Spectacular Wear - Tanisha Balson

Best in National Spectacular Wear - Tanisha Balson

Best Performing Talent - Tanisha Balson

Best Swimwear - Meeya Francis

Best in Swimwear - Meeya Francis

Best Eveningwear - Tanisha Balson

Best in Eveningwear - Tanisha Balson

2ND RUNNER UP: Meeya Francis

1ST RUNNER UP: Aliyah Jean-jacques

MISS DOMINICA 2025: Tanisha Balson