Saint Lucia launches Henry Charles Commonwealth Cup 2024: A global celebration of Youth, Football, Legacy

Saint Lucia: The Henry Charles Commonwealth Cup (HCCC) 2024 was officially launched on Saturday, October 12, 2024 in Saint Lucia, marking the start of an exciting global football tournament that unites young players across the Commonwealth.



According to the information, the HCCC endeavours to foster positive and transformative youth development through football and supportive resources in Saint Lucia, Zambia, the United Kingdom and other Commonwealth territories.



The event, held at the National Indoor Court in Beausejour, Gros Islet, is a tribute to the late Dr Henry Charles, a giant in youth development across the Caribbean and the Commonwealth.



The Ministry of Youth Development and Sports of Saint Lucia is giving this tribute to Dr Charles because his unwavering dedication to empowering young people, primarily through sport, has left a lasting legacy.

The Ministry said that his vision to use football for youth development and unity is realised with this tournament and this aims to inspire and uplift young players on the field and in all aspects of life.



The official launch ceremony was attended by dignitaries, youth leaders and sports enthusiasts who all celebrated football and Dr. Henry Charles’s enduring legacy.



The Commonwealth Cup will continue with matches across the Commonwealth, including Zambia and the UK, making it a truly global celebration of youth, sportsmanship, and community. Also, various grassroots teams of boys and girls participated in friendlies during the launch.



In addition to this, Minister of Sports, Kenson Casimir addressed the attendees and recalled Dr Henry Charles’ dedication and commitment towards enhancing the sports sector in Saint Lucia. He said that the man sat with him as he was about to begin his career as the Minister and explained him the potential of young people in this particular field.





He outlined, “Henry Charles was an individual that when I became Minister of Sports sat down with me and explained to me the legacy that this government has the potential to really transform youth and sports development in this nation.”



Also, the Community Mobilizer at UNICEF Netherlands, Suzette Moses Burton, through a video message said that the Henry Charles Commonwealth Cup is a sporting event designed to empower young footballers across the Commonwealth. She said that it is more than just a tournament, it is fititing tribute to the life and legacy of Dr Henry Charles.



She called Dr Charles ‘a man whose passion for youth development and love for football knew no bounds.’ She added that Henry belived that sports especially football was a powerful tool to uplift and empower young people.



Moses Buton emphasised that the tournament will create a global platform for youth athletes to dream big to showcase their talents, learn the values of discipline, teamwork and leadership and connect with peers across the globe.