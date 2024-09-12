American Netball Men’s Championship kickstarts in St Kitts and Nevis

Eight teams from the nations such as St Kitts and Nevis, Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, United States, England, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago and St Vincent and the Grenadines participated in the championship.

St Kitts and Nevis: American Netball Men’s Championship has been kickstarted in St Kitts and Nevis on Wednesday at PAM Tyson Netball Complex. Four games are scheduled to be held every day between 8 teams with the entry fee of $10 and will run through September 18, 2024.

Eight teams from the nations such as St Kitts and Nevis, Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, United States, England, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago and St Vincent and the Grenadines participated in the championship.

The schedule has also been unveiled by the Department of Sports of Nevis and the matches will be held at courts including PAM Tyson Netball Complex and Cicely Grell-Hull Dora Steven Netball Complex.

On September 12, 2024, all matches were held at St Kitts with the schedule:

· St Kitts and Nevis team vs Antigua and Barbuda team at 5: 30 pm at Court 1

· Grenada team vs United State of America at 5: 40 pm at Court 2

· England vs Jamaica at 7: 30 pm at Court 1

· Trinidad and Tobago vs St Vincent and the Grenadines at 7: 40 pm at Court 2

On September 13, 2024, all matches will be held at Nevis with the schedule:

· Grenada vs Jamaica at 5: 00 pm at Court 1

· St Kitts and Nevis vs St Vincent and the Grenadines at 5: 10 pm at Court 2

· Antigua and Barbuda vs Trinidad and Tobago at 7: 00 pm at Court 1

· United State of America vs England at 7: 10 pm at Court 2

On September 14, 2024, all matches will be held at St Kitts with the schedule:

· England vs Antigua and Barbuda at 5: 30 pm at Court 1

· Trinidad and Tobago vs United State of America at 5: 40 pm at Court 2

· St Vincent and the Grenadines vs Grenada at 7: 30 pm at Court 1

· Jamaica vs St Kitts and Nevis at 7: 40 pm at Court 2

On September 15, 2024, the matches are scheduled to be held in Nevis

· Grenada vs England at 5: 00 pm at Court 1

· Antigua and Barbuda vs St Vincent and the Grenadines at 5: 10 pm at Court 2

· United States of American vs Jamaica at 7: 00 pm at Court 1

· St Kitts and Nevis vs Trinidad and Tobago at 7: 10 pm at Court 2

On September 16, 2024, the matches are scheduled to be held in St Kitts

· Jamaica vs Antigua and Barbuda at 5: 30 pm at Court 1

· England vs St Kitts and Nevis at 5: 40 pm at Court 2

· Trinidad and Tobago s vs Grenada at 7: 30 pm at Court 1

· St Vincent and the Grenadines vs United States of America at 7: 40 pm at Court 2

On September 17, 2024, the schedule of the matches at St Kitts are:

· Jamaica vs Trinidad and Tobago a at 5: 30 pm at Court 1

· England vs St Vincent and the Grenadines at 5: 40 pm at Court 2

· Antigua and Barbuda s vs Grenada at 7: 30 pm at Court 1

· St Kitts and Nevis vs United States of America at 7: 40 pm at Court 2

On September 18, 2024, the schedule of the matches at Nevis are:

· Trinidad and Tobago vs England at 4: 30 pm at Court 1

· Antigua and Barbuda vs United States of America at 4: 40 pm at Court 2

· St Vincent and the Grenadines vs Jamaica at 6: 30 pm at Court 1

· St Kitts and Nevis vs Grenada at 6: 40 pm at Court 2