Danielle Cox crowned Miss Kingston and St Andrew Festival Queen 2026 in Jamaica

Danielle Cox won the Miss Kingston and St Andrew Festival Queen 2026 title after securing the Most Poised and Most Popular on Social Media awards, highlighting her strong stage presence and commitment to community service.

Jamaica: Danielle Cox was crowned Miss Kingston and St Andrew Festival Queen 2026 as she delivered a strong performance at the coronation show. The event was held at the Ranny Williams Entertainment Centre on Hope Road, on June 28 under the theme “The Jamaican Woman: Beauty Without Boundaries.”

The 23-year-old Business Development Coordinator also received two sectional awards for being the Most Poised and Most Popular on Social Media. She displayed great confidence, intelligence, and strong stage presence, making her one of the most impressive contestants of the evening.

The second runner up and winner of the Most Culturally Aware award was Kai Wiggan, while Jeanae Robinson placed third and won the award for Best Talent. The Most Congenial award was given to Glacia Simpson, while the Most Involved in Community award was won by Jada Powell.

Cox said during an interview that she did not take the win for granted as the pageant included many talented young women. “When I heard my name called as winner, I was in awe. I was in awe of how the Lord heard me, how He came through for me and how I was able to deliver amidst all the challenges. I’m grateful. I knew that I had the ability to win, but the competition was stiff. All the contestants were extremely talented, they had several strengths,” she added.

The crowned winner also admitted that preparing for the competition was not easy. She had to learn the correct walk and improve her posture which required a lot of practice. Cox further stated, “The Q&A had me in a bind a little bit, especially in rehearsals; I had some issues in coming up with the answers in the way I would have wanted to. But I had amazing support.”

She also shared her journey and the inspiration that helped her decide to enter the competition. Cox said that she dreamed of wearing a crown since childhood to make a positive impact in people’s lives. “I want to be remembered for my impact. I want to enter a space as the girl that can speak life into,” she said.

One of the most meaningful parts of the competition for Cox was the friendships which she formed with the other contestants. She described it as sisterhood and said that she hopes the relationships will continue long after the competition has ended.

Cox’s personal experience has played an important role in forming her dedication to community service. She was born to a teenage mother and adopted by Lorna Duncan when she was only three years old.

Duncan took on the role of adoptive mother while still maintaining a close relationship with her birth mother, Tenuke Doyle. Both women celebrated her victory behind the stage after her coronation.

The young woman also created The Refinery, a community based program for teen mothers. It encourages young women to overcome challenges, build confidence, and create better futures for themselves and their children.