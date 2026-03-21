Saint Lucia announces delegates for 72nd National Carnival Queen Pageant

Nine delegates have been announced for Saint Lucia’s 72nd National Carnival Queen Pageant, part of the July 2026 Lucian Carnival.

Saint Lucia: The Carnival Planning and Management Committee (CPMC), in association with the National Carnival Queen Pageant Committee has presented nine delegates for the 72nd National Carnival Queen Pageant. This event is part of the Lucian Carnival. The delegates were announced during the launch ceremony on Thursday, March 12, 2026.

The contestants were selected from a number of people, who auditioned before a panel of judges at the Nation Cultural Centre on Sunday, March 8, 2026. They represent different parts of Saint Lucia, as the winner will be representing the nation on an international level.

Delegates selected for this year’s pageant are - Eudokia Poleon (Desruisseaux, Micoud); Sydney James (Ciceron, Castries); Faith Edward (Ciceron, Castries); Nyaley Lewis (Dennery); Shernette Rameau (Aux Leon, Mabouya Valley); Darlene Francis (La Clery, Castries); Adel Montoute (Gros Islet); Derrelle DuBois (Grand Riviere, Gros Islet); and Simone Sonson (Gros Islet).

The participants have already started their intensive training programme for the pageant. They will make appearances in public, work with sponsors, and enhance their personal growth in terms of gaining more confidence, leadership skills, and communication skills.

They will also make appearances during the sashing ceremony and other events in the coming weeks. The nine delegates will compete for the title of National Carnival Queen. Emerle Tisson, Miss Bank of Saint Lucia, is the current holder of the title.



A stage to display local talent and culture

National Carnival Queen Pageant is a platform for Saint Lucian women to showcase their intelligence, talents, and culture. The pageant includes different events such as talent display, public speaking, and stage presence.

The main round of the pageant is the talent round, where contestants will present their skills in music, dance, poetry or drama. This is also a chance for them to present their creative and individual styles to the audience and judges.

The prize for the winner is a pageant crown, $25,000 EC in cash, and a university scholarship. The winner will also get the chance to represent Saint Lucia in various events throughout the year.

“Carnival is more than the performances, costumes, and stage lights. It’s a celebration of culture, legacy, and the people who continue to shape it,” said Carnival Saint Lucia via their official Facebook account. They further stated, “𝐅𝐞𝐞𝐥 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐕𝐢𝐛𝐞𝐬, 𝐄𝐦𝐛𝐨𝐝𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐢𝐫𝐢𝐭; 𝐋𝐮𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐥, 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐭.”

The pageant will be held on Saturday, July 4, at the Pavilion in Rodney Bay, as part of the Lucian Carnival. The carnival runs throughout the month of July and puts the island’s dynamic culture, music and traditions in the spotlight.