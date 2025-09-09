U.S. citizen Kawandy Dixon killed, three others critical after deadly mini mart ambush in Trinidad

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Department reported that a gun attack occurred at 11:15 p.m. on September 7, following reports of a shooting outside a mini mart.

Trinidad and Tobago: A bloodbath of 50 plus bullets in Enterprise leaves Kawandy Dixon who is a U.S. citizen fatally shot and 3 other victims nursing gunshot wounds in an attack which took place outside a mini mart in Enterprise, Chaguanas, late Sunday night.

According to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Department, the gun attack took place around 11:15 p.m. on September 7 when the officers received reports of a shooting incident outside the mini mart.

The department further reported that, minutes later, police officers arrived on the scene, finding U.S. citizen Dixon, a resident of both Trinidad and Jamaica, lying unconscious on the ground. Nearby, three other victims – 39-year-old Trent Johnson, 43-year-old Randy “Fenrick” Medford, and 29-year-old Shane Melville – lay on the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds.

With assistance of a passer by, the police rushed all four victims to the Chaguanas Health Facility although sadly Dixon did not make it as he was pronounced dead at 11:40 p.m.

According to medical reports, Dixon reportedly sustained multiple penetrating gunshot wounds on his body, including a fatal chest injury. Meanwhile the other 3 victims still remain in critical condition and under treatment.

Medical reports point to Johnson was treated for a laceration and discharged, meanwhile Medford reportedly shot in the face remained in critical condition, and Melville, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds and a fractured femur, also remained in serious condition at hospital.

The crime scene and the area was processed by Crime Scene Investigators who recovered 53 spent shells on the scene, including 26 rounds of 5.56 ammunition and 27 rounds of 9mm.

Dixon's body was taken to the Forensic Science Centre in St. James for a post-mortem examination. Preliminary investigations believe that the 4 victims were just hanging out at the mini mart when the gunmen in a blue Toyota Aqua and a Nissan Tiida drove past them and opened fire, before escaping. The case still remains under investigations as the police seek out the culprits in the two vehicles.

Citizens have urged the police to increase security in various areas with one citizen writing, “The TTPS must put a stop to these gangs permanently. Increase the police presence to a stage that the offenders cannot travel a foot with those guns. Searches should be mandatory in high risk areas. Come on TTPS, get on with the business at hand.”

Even, Dixon’s partner took to Facebook to express her shock saying that, “Havin to tell my children that their father was senselessly murdered while n another country was one of the hardest things I ever had to do.”

“Their reactions will forever be embedded in my brain, and my heart hurts so bad for them. Sleep in peace my nigga. I got them FOREVER. Till the death of me,” she added.