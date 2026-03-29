Turks and Caicos to host multi-island fashion week celebrating culture and luxury

This year’s fashion event will be held under the theme “The New Topic,” which focuses on a blend of modern island style and global fashion.

The Turks and Caicos Islands will be hosting a major fashion event in spring, from April 26 to May 2, 2026. This fashion week highlights the island’s culture, natural beauty, and luxury tourism through fashion and art. It features runway shows, creative exhibitions, and opportunities to grow for designers, models, and local businesses.

This year’s fashion event will be held under the theme “The New Topic,” which focuses on a blend of modern island style and global fashion. It will be held across several locations - six different parts of the islands for six days of the event. Each place will have a new theme inspired by local landscapes and traditions.

Six Locations - Six Days

The first day of the event will take place in North Caicos, with the theme “Island Eden”. Designers will display clothing and accessories inspired by nature, plants and wildlife. It will include econ-friendly crafts and jewellery, with main colors including sage, sand, coral, and seafoam.

The second day of the fashion week will be organized in Middle Caicos and is named “Mystic Retreat.” It includes inspiration from the island’s caves, flamingo habitats, and peaceful setting.

On the third day, the event heads to South Caicos. It will be hosted under the theme “Ocean Opulence.” It will highlight swimwear and nautical fashion, which will reflect the maritime culture of the island. The costumes will be showcased in shades such as turquoise, navy, pearl, and silver.

The fourth day of the event will be held in Grand Turk, featuring cultural fashion and traditional wear under the theme “Heritage Couture.” It will feature national costume couture, focusing on traditional craftsmanship and heritage wear. The color palette consists of beige, cream, gold, and coconut.

Day 5 will take place in Providenciales, the main tourist destination of the island. The event on this day is named “Urban Island Glam” and will display contemporary resort wear and vacation style costumes. It features colors of cream, gold, and beige.

The last day of the fashion week will be held with a closing gala under the title “Global Glamour.” It will bring together international designers, special guests, and VIP attendees.

Opportunities for Designers and Models

Awards will be presented to the winners of the fashion week and the participants as well. A Designer Challenge will be held for participants in three different categories:-

Designers participating for all six days of the event

Designers whose work best represents the overall theme

Designers whose work has the most cohesive collections throughout the week

A plaque of appreciation for all designers participating.

Model applications are live. Interested individuals can record their video for head and full length shots. Instructions include minimum makeup and tied hair during casting. Black heels for female participants and clean sneakers or dress shoes for male participants.

Vendor and Sponsorship

Vendor booths are also available for purchase at the event for local entrepreneurs and artists. They can display products like jewelry, fashion accessories, handmade crafts, beauty products and souvenirs. Vendors may have a one day or full week of activities booth rental.

Companies looking for more visibility may become sponsors of the event. It features several sponsorship packages which range from large presenting sponsors to small community support options.