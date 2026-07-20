MV Barima Tragedy: Captain arrested after positive drug test; Two dead, several still missing

Authorities arrested the MV Barima's captain and first engineer after the captain reportedly tested positive for drugs, while rescue teams continue searching for missing passengers following the ferry disaster.

Guyana: The MV Barima ferry’s captain and first engineer have been arrested following the positive drug test result of the captain. Authorities have also confirmed the first two fatalities of the tragedy, as search and rescue operations continue off the Atlantic Coast.

Minister of Guyana’s Public Works Juan Edghill expressed his frustration at the arrest of the ship’s captain and first engineer. He said, “I am outraged. We are talking about operational breaches; people will be dealt with.”

Officials also revealed that only 35 passengers out of the 67 rescued were listed on the authentic passenger manifest.

The government-owned ferry capsized while traveling from Georgetown to Port Kaituma about seven miles off Guyana’s Atlantic Coast on Saturday. The vessel had departed at around 3:00 pm, while the distress call was received at 11:01 pm.

The Guyana Defence Force Coast Guard, Air Corps, Maritime Administration Department (MARAD), private boats, and medical teams are still present at scene to continue their search and rescue operations.

Prime Minister Mark Phillips said that the vessel had 116 passengers, 17 crew members, and around 268 tonnes of cargo onboard. It was also stated by him that whosoever is responsible for the accident on the ferry will be held responsible.

“Let me be absolutely clear: where negligence, misconduct, or criminal wrongdoing is established, those responsible will face the full force of the law. There will be no exceptions and no tolerance for actions that placed innocent lives at risk,” he shared via an official Facebook post.

Adam Matabheek, who was traveling on the ferry with his wife, brother, sister-in-law, and three nieces, said that he noticed the ferry tilting several hours before it capsized but did not think much of it. The vessel overturned some time later and he found himself in the water before managing to grab a lifejacket.

Matabheek further said that his wife, Carlita Matabheek, got trapped in water as she could not swim before another lifejacket came within her reach. Adam’s younger brother, Nathaniel, also remained floating in the water with them until they were rescued the following morning.

Nathaniel’s wife Rachel Welch and their children, Nathaniel Jr. (8), Natalia (5), and Ezekiel (3) remain missing.

Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis Terrance Drew also expressed his prayers for the victims as well as the missing passengers. He said, “My thoughts and prayers are with the people and Government of Guyana, especially the families who are anxiously waiting for news of their loved ones. I also keep in my prayers those who have been rescued and the courageous first responders who continue their search and rescue efforts under difficult circumstances.”

The Prime Minister of Jamaica, Andrew Holness, also shared his condolences for the missing people and their families waiting for their return. “Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone impacted by this event, as well as the brave rescue teams who continue their efforts with dedication and courage. We pray for strength and comfort for all those affected,” he said in a post shared on Facebook.

The officials are trying to determine the cause of the ferry’s capsize. Investigations and rescue operations remain ongoing. PM Phillips also assured the public earlier on Sunday and said that they have expanded the search area from 400 sq km (154 sq miles) to 1,070 sq km.