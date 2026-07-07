Saint Lucia PM Philip J. Pierre assumes CARICOM chairmanship

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre of Saint Lucia has officially assumed the Chair of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM, for a term running from 1 July to 31 December 2026.

Saint Lucia: Philip J. Pierre, Prime Minister of Saint Lucia has officially assumed the chairmanship of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) for the term of six months, starting from July 1, 2026 until December 31, 2026.

Prime Minister Pierre now holds lead responsibility for Sustainable Development, that includes, environment, climate change, disaster management, and water within the CARICOM Quasi Cabinet.

Under this capacity, PM Pierre has led coordinated regional action on climate resilience, ocean governance, disaster risk management and water security, while advancing the Community’s advocacy in global environmental decision-making.

The adoption of the CARICOM Environment and Natural Resources Policy Framework in 2025 forms part of the Caribbean Community Single Market and Economy (CSME) architecture and aims at providing a regional base for cooperation among Member States in the protection, conservation and sustainable use of natural resources to support economic development.

Prime Minister Pierre noted that the youth’s involvement is crucial for promoting sustainability. He emphasised the opportunities that the environmental sector offers that gives the young people the platform to secure sustainable livelihoods in various sectors.

“I believe that our youth play a crucial role in promoting environmental sustainability. I also believe that the environmental sector offers many opportunities which, when coupled with relevant skills and training, can allow young people to secure sustainable livelihoods in sectors that are linked to nature and the environment, including Environmental Sciences, Agriculture and Tourism,” the PM noted.

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre is recognised as a respected voice for Saint Lucia and the wider Caribbean as he has been advocating for climate justice, economic fairness, and stronger regional cooperation within forums such as CARICOM. His diplomatic approach focuses on partnership, mutual respect, and the advancement of shared interests among the Island states.

The Conference of Heads of Government consists of the Heads of Government of the Member States is the supreme Organ of the Caribbean Community that determines and provides its policy direction.

It is also termed as the final authority for the conclusion of Treaties on behalf of the Community and for entering into relationships between the Community and International Organisations and States.

The Conference is additionally responsible for making the financial arrangements to meet the expenses of the Community. However, it has initially delegated this function to the Community Council. Furthermore, the decisions of the Conference are generally taken unanimously.