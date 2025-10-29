Trinidad: 33-year-old shot outside his residence by friend, police launches manhunt

Michael Junior Cudjoe, a labourer from Peterloo Street, was shot by a man known to him while standing in front of his home.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 33-year-old man is fighting for his life after being shot by his own friend outside his home in Friendship Village, San Fernando. It is being said that the incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. on October 26, when Michael Junior Cudjoe was standing in front of his residence on Peterloo Street.

The reports further claimed that the suspect known by the alias “Cushe” arrived in a white Nissan Tiida and after that he pulled out his firearm and fired several shots on the victim.

Upon hearing the loud noise, the victim’s father rushed outside and found his son injured while the suspect stood nearby holding a gun. Acting swiftly, he grabbed a stool and struck the suspect on the head which forced him to flee the scene and escape in a waiting vehicle.

The family members of the victim reported that they immediately transported him to the San Fernando General Hospital, where the staff took him under their observation. The staff later informed the family that the victim is in stable condition but must remain under treatment.

Authorities stated that the victim was shot in the hand and abdomen, as confirmed by medical staff. They also reported that they processed the scene of the incident and recovered two spent 9mm shells and one live round.

A team from the St. Madeleine Police is also investigating the incident to determine the motive behind the attack. Officers have urged residents and the wider public to assist in locating the suspect.