Trinidad and Tobago: 14-year-old hospitalized after accidental shooting by relative in La Canoa

A boy was accidentally shot in the lower left leg by a relative who found a gun hidden in bushes in La Canoa, Santa Cruz.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 14-year-old boy was hospitalized after being accidentally shot by a relative who reportedly found a gun hidden in bushes in La Canoa, Santa Cruz, on Friday morning.

According to officers of the Santa Cruz CID and the North-Eastern Division Task Force (NEDTF) the accidental discharge happened around 9:30 a.m. on October 24 after they responded to reports of a loud explosion.

Following their arrival on the scene at Cakes Land, La Canoa Road the authorities were informed that the explosion stemmed from a firearm that a teenager and his male cousin had discovered in the nearby bushes.

The two reportedly began to play with the firearm with the cousin pretending to aim and shooting at the 14-year-old boy when he accidentally discharged the firearm, accidentally striking the 14-year-old teenager on his lower left leg.

The 14-year-old was then rushed to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex (EWMSC) in a private vehicle, where he was placed under medical attention and remains in stable condition.

The crime scene was then processed by officers of the North-Eastern Division Crime Scene Investigation Unit where they also recovered a 12-gauge shotgun cartridge casing reportedly used in the incident.

Detectives also interviewed the victim’s father along with his hospitalized 14-year-old at the hospital where they obtained a medical certificate as part of ongoing inquiries. Police are continuing investigations into how the firearm ended up in the area

The citizens of Trinidad and Tobago have taken to Facebook to express their shock and inquiries over the shooting incident that thankfully did not turn fatal. With one user writing, “At 14 I could understand the curiosity but as to the story of how they found the gun hmmmm somebody have some explaining to do.”

While another wrote, “So when they found the gun their brain didn't whisper to them to call the authorities or did they think that Santa chose an early delivery? Where were the adults - being protected?”