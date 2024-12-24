St Kitts and Nevis sparkles with inaugural Christmas Tree Lighting at St. Peter's roundabout

The lightening event was started following a brief prayer ceremony specially attended by Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew and a huge crowd from across the Federation.

St Kitts and Nevis unveiled the inaugural Christmas tree with impressive lightening at the newly constructed St Peter’s roundabout.

He added that the Christmas lights at the St Peter’s main road are “symbolic” and will be done every year starting from now.

The Prime Minister wished everyone a Merry Christmas and asked everyone to enjoy the spirit of this festival.

St Peter’s Main Road Project

St Peter’s Main Road Project spans a 3.86 km stretching from Ogees Ghaut to the Roundabout at Golden Rock.

The rehabilitation work includes major upgrades to the infrastructure of the road such as the construction of sidewalks, drainage improvements, development of two-lane roundabout having four access points and installation of road studs.

“As we continue to develop St. Peter’s into a great state, being the largest area outside of Basseterre, as Parliamentary Representative, I remain fully committed to making this vision a reality,” said Prime Minister Dr Terranc Drew.

The ceremony featured beautiful Christmas trees and crackers lightning up the entire area. Not only this, but there were local masquerades who sang and danced, making the night more fun and exciting.

Apart from the residents, several officials attended the ceremony including Ambassador Lin from the Embassy of Republic of China (Taiwan), Prime Minister Drew along with his wife Diani Jimesha Prince, Minister of Gender Affairs Isalean Phillip and Minister of Education, Dr Geoffrey Hanley.

During the ceremony, PM Dr Drew outlined, “We are in a new space with an extended roundabout that would serve the whole community of St Peter’s and it is important that we have a space like this because St Peter’s is the largest area outside of Basseterre and it is expected to continue to grow exponentially because of White House and other areas that are now being developed.”

He added that in order to accommodate the people of St Peter’s including the divers, commuters and others, it is important that this type of infrastructure is created for comfortably serving the people. Christmas Tree Lighting at St Peter’s Roundabout Calling the area as a great state, he cited the reasons behind him coining this term for the constituency. PM Terrance Drew said that the area has a huge population, and it is the second largest parish in St Kitts and Nevis. He further highlighted that St Peter’s used to be the home of the French governor.

“And so, with that, as people come to understand the history of this parish and its expansiveness and what it contributes to Saint Kitts and Nevis, one would agree that this is indeed a great parish. Hence, I said, great state of Saint Peter's,” he outlined.

Talking about the Tree Lighting Ceremony, the PM said that he wanted to do it in grand style.