‘Get a Blasted Life!’ PM Browne fires back at Cybertruck critics as ownership questions mount

The bill of lading lists Tesla Inc. as the shipper and the Office of the Prime Minister as the consignee, but does not establish who purchased or funded the vehicle.

Antigua and Barbuda: Prime Minister Gaston Browne has finally responded to the online questions he has been getting about his Tesla Cybertruck by posting a shipping document on Facebook.

Browne had previously shared photos of the matte black truck on November 9, without actually stating if it was his own or how it was acquired.

In a post on November 10, he said it is for public education for those intrigued by the ownership and accused attention seeking political activities of spreading misinformation.

“Public education for those who are intrigued by the ownership of the Tesla Cyber truck - see below. To the attention seeking political activists who know better, but are spreading disinformation - Get a blasted life,” Browne wrote.

The attached Seaboard Marine bill of lading lists Tesla Inc. as shipper and the “Office of the Prime Minister” as consignee.

It shows the 2026 Cybertruck was shipped to Saint John's from Miami on the Seaboard Legend 8 vessel. The total cost was US$10,441.49.

The bill was to Barrett Trade Services LLC of Miami. The bill of lading only shows where goods were shipped. It doesn't state who purchased the vehicle, who paid or if duties were paid.

Prime Minister’s supporters have said this answers the question. However, critics are saying that having a vehicle consigned to a governmental office with a state plate makes it appear as if it is a state asset.

This causes questions to be asked about how it was procured, funded and treated in terms of duties.

Browne also shared the comments on social media, where one commenter pointed to the Coat of Arms plate as proof of state ownership. Another argued that state vehicles carrying the PM bear the Coat of Arms while the Governor General’s carries the Crown, suggesting the truck’s markings are consistent with official use.

A user commented on the latest post saying, “Sooooo does this mean when the current pm comes out of office the car stays with the office of the prime minister where it is address to so they new pm can use . Just asking cause I dont see the pm name on this document.”

“Is this a state owned vehicle? or private ownership!! Was this a gift to the state of Antigua and Barbuda or a gift to the PM? Guess we won’t know until Elon Musk doesn’t gets what he wants,” Another user commented.

The post included no invoice, gift declaration or customs record.