Antigua and Barbuda: PM Gaston Browne meets Caribbean leaders at COP31, calls for stronger climate finance

The Prime Minister met regional leaders and international officials in Antalya as Caribbean states called for easier access to climate funding, investment in resilient infrastructure and stronger support for loss and damage.

Antigua and Barbuda: Prime Minister Gaston Browne met his fellow Caribbean leaders and international officials at the COP31 World Leaders Summit in Antalya on November 11, 2026 as small island states pushed for stronger climate finance.

In a statement issued by the Office of the Prime Minister on November 11, 2026, it was announced that Browne was accompanied by Antigua and Barbuda's Ambassador to Qatar, Theon Ali and Climate Ambassador Ruleta Camacho Thomas, who is also an Acting Director of the Department of Environment.

Prime Ministers Philip J. Pierre of St. Lucia, Mia Amor Mottley of Barbados, and Philip E. Davis of the Bahamas, were among those that Browne spoke with. He also met St. Kitts and Nevis' Deputy Prime Minister Dr Geoffrey Hanley.

He also greeted Türkiye's Deputy Foreign Minister, Ambassador Z. Levent Gümrükçü and former US Secretary of State and climate envoy John Kerry.

The statement noted that the “interactions underscored the importance of sustained diplomatic engagement and collaboration among Caribbean and international partners in confronting the growing threats posed by climate change.”

The leaders' summit took place on November 11 and 12 as part of COP31, taking place in Antalya from November 9 to November 20, 2026. The conference is chaired by Türkiye and negotiations are led by Chris Bowen of Australia.

The statement further noted that the Small island developing states (SIDS) want to see an increase in the ease with which they can access climate finance.

They also want to see more investment into climate resilient infrastructure and more commitment internationally to loss and damage.

Gaston Browne has long argued that small island nations contribute very little to global emissions yet remain among the most exposed to climate impacts. He has called for a fairer international financial system that reflects their vulnerabilities.

“Prime Minister Browne continues to champion the position that small island nations, despite contributing minimally to global greenhouse gas emissions, remain among the countries most exposed to the devastating consequences of climate change,” the statement read.

“He has consistently advocated for a more equitable international financial system that recognises the unique vulnerabilities of SIDS and provides the resources necessary to strengthen their resilience and safeguard their development gains,” the statement added.

Finance will be one of the key issues during the negotiations. During the start of the talks on November 9, 2026 it was reported that there was tension between negotiators as developing countries wanted climate finance to be placed on the official agenda.

CARICOM has released its own Antalya Declaration and Carbon Pulse reported on November 8, 2026 that the declaration, supported by over a dozen Caribbean states, acknowledges the importance of Article 6 carbon market mechanisms in mobilising climate finance.

During COP30 in Belém, Brazil in November 2025 Browne told delegates that "1.5 degrees Celsius is our lifeline" for small island states.

At COP31 Browne is expected to continue to push for concrete results to provide real benefits to vulnerable countries, especially in the Caribbean, the Office of the Prime Minister said.