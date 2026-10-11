PM Drew celebrates Taiwan’s National Day, highlights 43 years of diplomatic ties

St Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Terrance Drew congratulated Taiwan on its 115th National Day, highlighting decades of diplomatic relations and cooperation in education, healthcare, agriculture and infrastructure.

St. Kitts and Nevis: The prime minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Terrance Drew, has congratulated Taiwan on its 115th National Day, saying that the relationship between the two countries is based on friendship and prosperity.

Dr. Drew has said in his message through social media, “Taiwan holds a special place in the hearts of the people of St Kitts and Nevis, and for good reason.”

He also emphasised that the relationship between the two nations has existed since the time of the independence of the Federation in 1983, pointing out that both nations have always been together, helped one another and created a relationship that has influenced so much in their lives since then.

“Our friendship goes all the way back to our Independence in 1983. Through the years, we have stood together, supported each other, and built a partnership that continues to touch the lives of our people in so many meaningful ways,” the post read.

In 1983, in the month of October, Taiwan started developing diplomatic relations with St. Kitts and Nevis. The diplomatic relation of these two countries now extends to infrastructural development, agriculture, information technology, medicine, and education.

Further, Dr. Drew talked about his personal experience of dealing with the Taiwanese people.

“I have had the pleasure of witnessing firsthand the warmth, generosity and genuine friendship of the Taiwanese people. It is a relationship that I deeply value, both personally and as Prime Minister,” he said.

He joined the people of St Kitts and Nevis in extending his best wishes to Taiwan’s President Lai Ching-te and its people.

“Here’s to many more years of friendship, shared progress and opportunities for our two nations,” PM Drew said, closing his message with “Happy Double Ten Day, Taiwan!”

The Double Ten Day, celebrated on the 10th of October, celebrates the National Day of Taiwan.

This August, 37 citizens from St. Kitts and Nevis got scholarships to study in Taiwan and this has been the largest number ever received by the Federation within a year.

As mentioned by Prime Minister Drew, Taiwan is helping St. Kitts and Nevis become a Sustainable Island State.