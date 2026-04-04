Dominica to host Hike Fest 2026 with month-long adventure lineup

The event will feature a range of hikes across the island, offering routes for beginners and experienced hikers alike.

Dominica: The Hike Fest 2026 is a thrilling outdoor adventurous event that will take place in Dominica from May 2 to May 30. It will be held under the theme “Beyond the Beaten Path.” Hikers will have the opportunity to visit new and often overlooked locations that may not receive as many visitors. This event is expected to draw many nature enthusiasts from around the world.

The festival includes a large number of hikes. Each hike has its own difficulty level. Some are easy going, while some are moderate, and others are challenging. This allows for all levels of hikers to participate, with both beginners and experienced hikers enjoying nature.

Those who wish to attend this event are encouraged to bring their cameras, wear appropriate footwear for hiking (hiking shoes or boots) and appropriate clothing, as well as proper hiking gear (sturdy backpack, navigation tools and water). They are also asked to join the hike with high energy and good vibes.

Hike Fest 2026 - Schedule

May 2 - Trinity Lakes, with a view of small, scenic volcanic lakes (challenging - 3 hours)

May 2 - Boeri Lake, offering misty views of the surrounding mountains (easy - 1.5 hours)

May 9 - Chemin Letang, an old trail that connects the east coast to Roseau (moderate - 3 hours)

May 16 - Segment 4 Trail, middleham trail with night hike (moderate - 1.5 to 2 hours)

May 23 - Jaco Flats, steep trail and river crossing (moderate - 2.5 hours)

Mat 30 - Charles Warner, hiking through mountain silence to a secret pool (easy - 1 hour)

May 30 - Boiling Lake, only hiking (difficult - 6 to 8 hours)

Other weekly hikes will be hosted in Segment 10 (4 hrs), Morne Anglais (3-5 hrs) and Boiling Lake (6-8 hrs).

For more information on Hike Fest, individuals can contact the Dominica Hotel and Tourism Association (DHTA) office by emailing them at admin@dominicahta.org or calling them on 1767275-7454.