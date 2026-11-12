2026-11-12 16:03:58
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Major fire breaks out at Rams Trading Warehouse in St. Kitts

Rams Trading thanked emergency responders, staff and members of the community for their support following the incident.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

St. Kitts and Nevis: A major fire broke out at a large warehouse owned by Rams Trading in Bird Rock, St. Kitts, on Tuesday, November 10, 2026. Thick black smoke spread into the surrounding areas as emergency teams worked for several hours to bring the blaze under control.

Firefighters and other emergency personnel arrived at the site with five fire trucks. The full extent of the damage to the facility has not yet been established.

Other important information surrounding the incident also remains unclear. There have been no reported casualties, while the cause of the fire is still unknown. The estimated financial loss has not yet been confirmed by the establishment.

Rams Trading issued a press statement following the incident thanking the St. Kitts and Nevis Fire and Rescue Services, Emergency Services, St. Kitts Electricity Company (SKELEC), and L & B Heavy Equipment for their assistance. The company lauded the teams for their swift action and professionalism during the emergency.

The firm also appreciated its management team, “who stood together through a difficult day with strength, dedication, and care for one another.”

Rams Trading thanked its customers, neighbours, and members of the wider community who were concerned about them after the incident and offered assistance. The company said that the efforts had meant a lot to its staff and management.

“This has been a difficult moment, but for 90 years Ram's has stood with this community, and we remain resilient. We look forward to continuing to serve you, and together, we will overcome,” read the statement.

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force and the St. Kitts and Nevis Fire Services had not made any official statement on the incident.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Denzil Douglas also expressed his sadness over the incident and the damage caused to the facility via a Facebook post. It read, “As one of the largest employers in St. Kitts and Nevis, the Rams Group has made a valued contribution to our economy and the lives of our people.”

He also shared his prayers for the owners and staff of the establishment, while hoping that they return to serve the people of the Federation soon.

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

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