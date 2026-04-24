Bahamas: Man stabbed to death in residential area near Homestead Street

Police reported that shortly before 5:00 am, a resident called authorities after finding an injured man in his yard.

Bahamas: A man was stabbed in the neck and killed in a residential yard at Homestead Street early Thursday morning, April 23, 2026.

The police said that the incident took place shortly before 5:00 am, when they received a call from a resident of the area after he saw the injured man run into his yard. The man had a very serious wound to his neck and was pleading for help.

The caller also told the police that the victim was reaching out to other people in the neighborhood for assistance.

According to the police, the officers found the man unresponsive upon their arrival. Emergency Medical Services also reached the scene and examined the victim. He was pronounced dead due to the severe injury the victim sustained to his neck.

The investigators said that the victim was last seen on Moore Avenue and was accompanied by a man and a woman he knew. It was also revealed during the initial examination that the victim received the stab wound on the right side of his neck.

After the attack, the man ran away from the scene. He moved south on Miami Street and turned east onto Homestead Street. The victim collapsed in the back yard of a home in that area, where the homeowner contacted the police.

Authorities said that the investigation into the case remains ongoing, as they continue to look for the suspect or suspects responsible for stabbing.

The police are asking the public for help, as they are urging individuals with any information to contact the emergency services at 911 or 919, their local police station, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 328-TIPS (8477).

Locals are sharing their condolences with the victim’s family and loved ones via social media. Darnell Smith said, “We heart heavy today man, to lose someone in such a sudden way. It ain’t right and it ain’t fair,” while Crystal Thompson stated, “We holding on to hope that justice will be served.”