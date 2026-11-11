2026-11-11 21:13:57
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Three cruise ships dock simultaneously at Port Zante with 9,455 passengers

Arvia accounted for more than half of the passenger total, carrying 5,305 visitors, while Adventure of the Seas and Seven Seas Splendor brought 4,150 passengers combined.

Written by Kofi Nelson

Published

Updated

St. Kitts and Nevis: Three cruise ships arrived at Port Zante in St. Kitts on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, bringing a total of 9,455 passengers to the island, the St. Christopher Air & Sea Ports Authority (SCASPA) reported.

The ships were Arvia, Adventure of the Seas and Seven Seas Splendor.

The authority noted, “The simultaneous calls marked another significant day for cruise activity at Port Zante, providing opportunities for visitors to explore the island’s attractions, experience its rich culture and patronize local businesses.”

SCASPA described the simultaneous calls as another significant day for cruise activity at Port Zante. The authority said the visits gave passengers the chance to explore the island’s attractions, experience its culture and spend money with local businesses.

The biggest ship was Arvia that brought in a total of 5305 passengers, making up roughly 56 per cent of the total.

Adventure of the Seas was next, bringing in 3543 passengers, more than a third of the total. Then finally Seven Seas Splendor, bringing in the least amount of passengers with only 607 passengers. This made up just over six per cent of the total.

Overall there was an average of around 3152 passengers. However, Arvia had nearly nine times as many passengers as Seven Seas Splendor.

The authority added that the arrivals highlight how St Kitts is a popular cruise destination in the Caribbean. It also shows how cruise tourism plays an important role within the Federation’s economy, the authority said.

Having three cruise ships arrive at the same time meant thousands of passengers were entering the Port. If Arvia wasn’t there then the other two ships would’ve brought in 4150 passengers.

SCASPA said its role is to ensure cruise ships can arrive safely, efficiently and reliably so the tourism industry can continue to grow and develop.

Furthermore, there was no information given around what time the ships arrived or departed.

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Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

Kofi Nelson

Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

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