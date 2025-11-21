Massive fire triggers evacuation at COP30 in Brazil, blaze sweeps through Pavilion Zone

The COP being held at the city in the mouth of the Amazonian rainforests has welcomed over 56,000 journalists, diplomats, activists as well as staff who gathered at one giant park within air-conditioned tents.

Brazil: A fire broke out on Thursday morning during the COP30 UN climate summit in Belem, Brazil which forced the immediate evacuation of the venue. According to the videos being circulated online, blaze erupted near one of the country pavilions, reportedly starting by the China pavilion and then spreading to neighbouring tents including those for Africa and youth.

The COP being held at the city in the mouth of the Amazonian rainforests has welcomed over 56,000 journalists, diplomats, activists as well as staff who gathered at one giant park within air-conditioned tents.

Eyewitnesses report that thick smoke quickly filled the area as alarms blared which prompted journalists, delegates and observers to flee with their belongings.

Officials later confirmed that the fire was under control and no injuries were reported. The authorities in Brazil are now conducting safety checks before allowing people back inside.

This tragic incident comes at a critical juncture of negotiations with high stakes discussions underway on fossil fuel phase outs as well as climate finance.

Organisers noted that the fire might have been caused by an electrical fault, possibly a short circuit, though this incident is still under investigation. This disruption further adds to the mounting pressure on a summit which has already faced logistical challenges and protests calling for more urgent climate action.

In an official statement, the UN Climate Change and COP30 Presidency said that 13 individuals were treated on site for smoke inhalation. The statement emphasises that their condition at present is being monitored and necessary medical support has also been provided to the individuals.

The officials also added that the fire department along with the UN security responded swiftly and the fire was controlled in just six minutes.

Large number of individuals were evacuated from the vast halls, added the statement and even though they were allowed to go inside to collect their belonging, the authorize have now empties the area known as the Blue Zone where negotiations took place for the thorough check.

Videos circulating online show tall flames at one of the several pavilions set up by governments and organisations at the venue which indicates a high degree of damage to the roof and walls of the tent.