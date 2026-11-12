St. Kitts: Former Carnival Queen Kalia Huggins enters race as PLP candidate for Constituency Six

The former National Carnival Queen has called for improved healthcare facilities, greater support for farmers and fishermen and expanded opportunities for young people through sports, technical training and apprenticeships.

St. Kitts and Nevis: The People’s Labour Party (PLP) candidate for Constituency Number Six, former National Carnival Queen Kalia Huggins has launched her campaign around community development, youth development and equal opportunities.

Speaking to supporters at a rally alongside PLP leader Dr. Timothy Harris, Huggins said she was touched by the response and it moved her emotionally.

The National Carnival Queen title was claimed by her in December 2011. She has a background in sports and community work.

Huggins told supporters that she has already been working across Constituency Number Six and listening to residents’ concerns. Kalia Huggins said people should not have to plead with their elected representative for services. Kalia Huggins believes a representative’s role is to be the voice of the community.

“When you ask for a representative, you’re asking for that person to represent you, to be your voice,” she said.

Huggins stated that there is a need for a new health centre in Newton Ground as the elderly and others requiring medical assistance have to go to St. Paul's.

She also mentioned that the fishermen in the community have been asking for facilities for fisheries, adding that the farmers also need more support to have access to water and other resources.

Huggins also spoke of sporting facilities and infrastructure improvements.

Having served as the president of Derby Eagles Football Club, coaching the youth and men's team and being recognised as a Coach of the Year, she said she understands the opportunities needed for our young people.

She further called for greater investment in young people with sporting, creative and technical talent, including music, technical training and apprenticeships.

She also proposed reviving apprenticeship programmes so that young people can learn trades, and said skills training deserves more recognition.

“What are we doing for youngsters with talent?” she asked.

Huggins outlined her development plan for the constituency, noting that because there are five communities in the constituency, there will be at least one major project in each of the communities in the first five years.

She noted that several projects have been completed in Saddlers, Parsons, Deer Bay and St. Paul's. Residents have come together to paint sporting courts and bus stops.

She said the efforts can be achieved in communities and she is encouraging Newton Ground residents to get involved.

She also called for more transparency when development proposals are presented to residents, saying communities should know what is happening with any developments that may affect key areas like the old Kansas pasture.

Huggins said her approach is built on inclusive development, summed up in her mantra: “Everybody must eat!”

She further encouraged young people to get involved in public life, saying that they should be given support and guidance rather than told to wait their turn.

She thanked the PLP for the opportunity and urged the residents to support her campaign and make sure their communities are given more attention.

“I am going to fight to the end and I need you to fight with me,” she said.