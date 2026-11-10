2026-11-10 08:54:33
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Antiguan PM Browne draws online attention after sharing photos of his new Tesla Cybertruck

Photographs shared on Browne’s official Facebook page show him standing beside the customised electric pickup, but he has not disclosed whether he owns the vehicle or how it was acquired.

Written by Monika Walker

Published

Updated

Antigua and Barbuda: The Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne has recently shared photographs of a matte black Tesla Cybertruck on his official Facebook page.

The images show the angular stainless steel pickup from several angles, finished in a dark matte wrap. Browne can be seen standing beside the vehicle in a navy suit and red lapel pin.

The front license plate of the cybertruck carries the Antigua and Barbuda coat of arms.

“Movements this morning. Happy Sunday. ” Browne wrote.

Browne’s post did not say whether the vehicle is his own, how it was acquired, or what it cost.

The photographs were also picked up and reshared by other Caribbean pages, including Times Caribbean, which noted, “GASSY DREAD RIDING IN STYLE! ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA PM GASTON BROWNE SHOWS OFF HIS BRAND-NEW TESLA CYBERTRUCK! ”

The post has drawn wide attention online as a user commented, “Leadership is not only about enjoying the privileges of office, but also about setting the right priorities for the people. Nice ride, Mr. Prime Minister… But may the development of Antigua and Barbuda always remain more important than the luxury of those in power.”

Another user commented, “So empty way when gas price a go down. How about he sell that a and continue paying for lowering gas.nobody want know what he have. And ppl out here a suffer.them really right when them say a vehicle resemble the owner face.”

A third user commented, “No matter what you do they can't stop you. Prime Minister when i come to Antigua i would love to get a ride in that car especially with my bling being cane.That would be awesome. Renaissance me say BELIEVE no man.”

Browne, the leader of the Antigua and Barbuda Labour party won a fourth consecutive term in the general election, which was held on April 30, 2026.

Author Profile

Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.

Monika Walker

Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.

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