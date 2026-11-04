Antigua and Barbuda will continue talks with US and EU over CBI and visa restrictions: PM Browne

The Prime Minister said his government would continue engaging international partners to address security concerns while protecting citizens' rights and opportunities.

Antigua and Barbuda is dealing with the current partial suspension of US visa issuance and a request from the European Union to discontinue its Citizenship by Investment Programme (CBI) by June 2028.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne addressed these issues in his national address in his address on Sunday, November 1, noting that the country is facing significant external challenges.

The EU position could put at risk the country’s visa-free entry into the Schengen Area as well as impacting citizens wishing to pursue education, economic and personal opportunities abroad.

PM Browne noted that his government will continue to engage the United States and the European Union to resolve their concerns, adding that the country has offered full cooperation and is ready to ensure that the security concerns are addressed, whilst ensuring they protect the rights and opportunities of the citizens.

“We have offered our full cooperation and remain prepared to work constructively to address the security concerns they have raised, while safeguarding the legitimate interests, rights and opportunities of our people,” Browne said.

He reported that the government is approaching this issue with respect and determination

Browne defended the CBI, noting that it has been an important source of public revenue and funding for developments. He said CBI has also supported public services, infrastructure and has reduced the burden on taxpayers.

He added that the government must continue to be innovative in determining the future of the programme.

“Our Citizenship by Investment Programme has become an important source of public revenue and development financing. It helps to support public services, finance critical infrastructure and provide fiscal space that reduces the burden on taxpayers,” Browne noted.

On the economy, Browne said that the country has attained World Bank’s high-income classification. However, he noted that it does not mean all households are in the same position as some households are still struggling.

He further acknowledged that the rising cost of living, global supply chain disruptions and higher energy prices as key pressures.

He named the rising cost of living, global supply chain disruptions and higher energy prices as key pressures. He noted that his administration remains committed to providing relief to vulnerable households while pursuing economic diversification, renewable energy and jobs for young people.

Browne said he continues to call for reparatory justice, emphasising that the impact of slavery and colonial exploitation can still be felt throughout Caribbean societies.

This was pushed forward in bilateral discussions with the United Kingdom and within the Commonwealth.

The anniversary celebrations coincide with a visit from King Charles III and Queen Camilla. The Prime Minister welcomed their visit and highlighted how it is an historic occasion. 45 years ago Princess Margaret attended independence celebrations on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II.

He said that Antigua and Barbuda has been a constitutional monarchy since independence. The future of these arrangements are for the people and must be decided through constitutional processes.

Browne noted that the country has improved in many areas such as education, healthcare, airports and seaports such as the University of the West Indies Five Islands Campus.

He mentioned that the Hurricane Irma in 2017 caused significant damage to the country, particularly Barbuda, adding that the residents have shown great strength during this time.

Browne said the focus now must remain on becoming economically independent and providing long term opportunities for future generations.

“We have demonstrated our capacity to survive. Now, let us build the capacity to thrive,” Browne announced.