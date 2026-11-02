Antigua's CIP will not shut down on Nov 12, PM Gaston Browne clarifies

The Prime Minister says November 12 is the deadline for responding to the European Union, while negotiations continue over a proposed December 2030 phase-out.

Antigua and Barbuda: Prime Minister Gaston Browne has dismissed claims that the country's Citizenship by Investment Programme (CIP) will shut down on November 12, 2026 and has clarified that the date represents a deadline for responding to the European Union rather than an immediate termination of the programme.

His clarification follows growing public discussion over the future of the investment citizenship initiative as Antigua and Barbuda continues negotiations with European authorities over its long-term operations.

Speaking during the Browne and Browne Show on Saturday, October 31, the Prime Minister explained that the European Union had requested a formal commitment from the government by November 12 concerning the proposed discontinuation of the programme.

However, he emphasised that this should not be interpreted as an announcement of its immediate closure.

PM Browne Addresses Misinterpretation of Deadline

According to the Prime Minister, the European Union initially proposed that Antigua and Barbuda phase out its citizenship programme by June 2028, giving the government a transition period to implement the necessary changes.

The deadline for communicating the country's position was originally September 30 before being extended to November 12.

He criticised political opponents for presenting the response deadline as the date on which the programme would cease operating.

He further maintained that the distinction between submitting a commitment and shutting down the programme had been overlooked in public discussions.

The clarification comes as the government attempts to address uncertainty surrounding the future of a programme that has contributed significantly to national development and government revenue.

Government Pushes for 2030 Transition

Rather than accepting the European Union's proposed June 2028 timeline, Antigua and Barbuda has requested an extension until December 2030.

The proposal, outlined in correspondence with European authorities, would allow the government additional time to manage the financial and contractual responsibilities associated with the programme.

PM Browne indicated that a longer transition would help protect ongoing development projects, financial commitments and other economic activities supported by citizenship investment.

The government has also engaged with regional counterparts operating similar programmes as Eastern Caribbean countries consider their responses to increasing European regulatory pressure.

The proposed December 2030 deadline has not yet been approved by the European Union.

Potential Revenue Loss Raises Economic Concerns

A major consideration in Antigua and Barbuda's negotiations is the potential economic impact of discontinuing the programme.

The Prime Minister warned that losing approximately $100 million annually in citizenship investment revenue could have substantial consequences for government finances.

He questioned whether the European Union would be prepared to provide financial assistance to compensate for the anticipated shortfall.

The government has consequently requested support for a comprehensive socioeconomic assessment to determine how the programme's closure could affect public revenue, employment, investment and wider economic activity.

It has also sought financial assistance from European authorities to help the country adjust to a future without citizenship investment income.

Visa-Free Access Remains Central to Discussions

The disagreement over the programme's future is closely connected to European concerns surrounding investor citizenship and visa-free travel arrangements.

Under the European Union's revised visa suspension framework, the operation of citizenship programmes granting nationality in exchange for investment can provide grounds for reviewing visa exemptions.

Antigua and Barbuda is therefore seeking an agreement that addresses European security concerns while protecting the international mobility of its citizens.

The issue extends beyond Antigua and Barbuda with Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis and Saint Lucia also operating citizenship investment programmes that have attracted scrutiny from Brussels.

Any agreement reached between Antigua and Barbuda and the European Union could have wider implications for the regional investment migration industry.

No Final Closure Date Announced

PM Browne confirmed that the government is awaiting feedback from European authorities regarding its proposal for a longer transition and financial support.

While Antigua and Barbuda has expressed conditional willingness to discontinue the programme by December 2030, no mutually agreed termination date has been announced.

The Prime Minister indicated that further information would be shared once the government receives a response from the European Union.

For now, November 12 remains a diplomatic response deadline, with the programme's eventual closure date and transition arrangements still subject to negotiations.