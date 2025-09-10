Guyana: Pensioner’s body found floating in Supenaam creek in mysterious circumstances

Authorities stated that after receiving a call, a senior officer and detectives visited the scene, where they found the body of a male floating along the Supenaam waterfront, near Farmers’ Wharf.

Guyana: A shocking incident unfolded in Supenaam Creek, Essequibo Coast, on Monday, around 7:10 hrs, when a subordinate officer who is in charge of the Aurora Police Station received a call from an unknown individual who claimed to have seen the body of a male floating in the Supenaam waterfront area.

According to the Guyana Police Force, the victim has been identified as Abdil Ramjan Khan, who is a 69-year-old pensioner of Wakenaam Island. The identification was confirmed by his 34 year old son-in-law Navindra Thomas, who is a mini bus driver of Wakenaam.

The authorities stated that after receiving a call, a senior rank officer and detectives visited the scene and on arrival they found that the body of a male was floating along the Supenaam waterfront, in the vicinity of Farmers’ Wharf.

They further stated that, when the detectives examined the body they observed the blood oozing out from the ear of the victim, though no visible signs of the violence or struggle were found.

Further the officers transferred the body of the victim to the Suddie Public Hospital, where the doctor Dr Beharry examined the body and pronounced him dead, and additionally the body of the deceased was transported by police to the Suddie Public Hospital Mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

According to the police, the son-in-law of the deceased said that on September 7, 2025, around 11:00 hours, his father-in-law left Wakenaam alone in his wooden boat with a 40 HP outboard engine to purchase engine parts in Supenaam.

Navindra also told the investigators that when his father-in-law did not return then around 19:40 hrs he travelled to the said place to look for the victim, when he reached there he saw the victim’s boat was moored at the Supenaam waterfront and his clothes were on the ground. Related to this, Navindra made a missing person report in the Aurora Police Station .

It is also being said that after reviewing the CCTV camera footage from a house which was opposite to where the boat was moored, showed that Khan fell into the water.

Further, the Guyana Police Force said that they are investigating the matter deeply to look for all the circumstances.