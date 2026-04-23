Two Guyanese deported from US arrested back home for murder, domestic violence charges

This incident was part of a broader deportation of 12 individuals from the US, highlighting ongoing law enforcement cooperation between the two nations.

Guyana: Two Guyanese nationals are currently in police custody for the charges of murder and domestic violence after they were deported from the United States to Guyana on Tuesday, April 21, 2026.

According to the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the two men are accused of serious crimes. One is a 42-year-old man wanted in connection to a murder case and the second suspect is a 35-year-old man accused of domestic violence.

The names of the two suspects have not yet been disclosed to the public. One of the suspects’ residential address is not yet known, while the other has no fixed residence.

The two men were part of a group of twelve individuals who were deported from the US on the same day. All of them were interviewed and profiled after their arrival in Guyana by local authorities. This is a routine practice which the authorities follow in the case of deportees. The police said, “The matter was handled in keeping with established procedures.”

Ten of the deportees were put in the care of their relatives after completion of the interview process. They were also asked to report back to the authorities at a later date for follow-up procedures.

Deportation of Guyanese nationals from the US is not new, in past also, many individuals have been deported for crimes like assault, illegal entry and other charges. The Guyanese government has also advised its citizens abroad to follow immigration rules and avoid crime. Breaking these rules may lead to arrest, jail and deportation.

The latest deportations is an example of the United States and Guyana’s ongoing cooperation in immigration and law enforcement matters. Most of the deported are sent back to their families, while the investigation against the two accused persons remains ongoing.

Locals are wishing for the deportees to start a new and better life in Guyana. One of them said, “Hope they Start a New Life Home now the Country is nice and keep themselves out of Trouble. Good Luck to All of them,” while another stated, “How are we placing people in prison here for tax payers to carry the burden, when they committed No Crime here.”