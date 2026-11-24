The Dominica Labour Party has introduced seven new candidates for the December 16 general election, including a diplomat, former independent MP, public servants and community development professionals.

Dominica: The Dominica Labour Party (DLP) unveiled seven new candidates at its official campaign launch for the 2026 general election, renewing its electoral slate ahead of the December 16 polls.

The candidates were presented by Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit during the party's official campaign launch at the Bath Estate Playing Field on Sunday, November 22, alongside its full team of 21 candidates.

Referring to the new additions as the ‘fabulous seven’, Dr Skerrit highlighted their professional experience and previous contributions to communities across Dominica.

“The seven new candidates each have a record of distinguished service to the communities and to the people of Dominica,” said the DLP Leader.

According to Dr Skerrit, the new candidates were familiar faces to Dominicans and are associated with hard work, community service and dedication to the country.

The new candidates include public servants, professionals and individuals with previous parliamentary experience. Here is a closer look at their backgrounds and careers.

Avondale Paul: Paix Bouche

Avondale Paul is a Dominican diplomat, economist and financial management professional with extensive experience in both the public and private sectors. In December 2022, he was appointed Dominica’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, succeeding Hubert Charles. He subsequently presented his diplomatic credentials in Abu Dhabi.

Before entering diplomatic service, Paul worked as an economist within Dominica’s Ministry of Finance and later served as a Senior Research Assistant at the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB). He has also served as the director of the National Bank of Dominica.

His international professional career includes financial management positions at several prominent American companies. He has worked with Verizon and Startec Global Communications and held senior financial planning positions at Black Entertainment Television (BET) and Revolt TV & Media. In 2020, he became Financial Director at Megaphone, a Spotify company.

His candidature for Paix Bouche marks a major transition for him into constituency level electoral politics.

During the recent campaign meeting he recalled what the Dominica Labour Party did for him and emphasised that he is honoured to carry the proud legacy forward.

“I grew up in a community witnessing the quiet dignity and hard work, watching loving parents and estate workers pour their sweat into the soil, sacrificing everything they had so that their children could reach a future that they could only dream about. I am that child standing before you tonight. My parents did not have wealth to hand me. Because of the sacrifice and because of the opportunity that this country and the Labour Party placed in my hands, that little boy went on to attend the Dominica Grammar School and later carried a flag of our beloved country onto the world stage as Dominica ambassador,” he emphasised.

Paul vowed that he is ready to put his skills to work for the Paix Bouche community and for his beautiful country.



Dwain Austelle Lockhart: Castle Bruce

Dwain Austelle Lockart, a native of Jalousie, Castle Bruce, has a professional background in social work, early childhood education, community development and public administration. He has also served as a government senator.

Lockhart attended Castle Bruce Primary School and Goodwill Secondary School before obtaining a bachelor’s degree in Social Work from the University of the West Indies Open Campus.

He began his professional career in 2000 at the Castle Bruce Co-operative Credit Union before joining ChildFund Caribbean’s Roving Caregivers Programme in 2004. He became the programme’s manager in 2012, overseeing its expansion from 13 to 25 communities across Dominica. According to his published biography, he also contributed to income-generating initiatives benefiting more than 200 families.

In 2016, Lockhart joined the Ministry of Education as Assistant Education Officer for Early Childhood Education. He was also a board member of DBS Radio, of the housing loans board and of the rent commission. He now works in the office of the prime minister.

His community involvement includes service on the Castle Bruce Village Council and leadership positions on committees of the local credit union.

Lockhart succeeds outgoing parliamentary representative and Education Minister Octavia Alfred as the DLP’s candidate for Castle Bruce. In a recent public meeting, he expressed his commitment to serve the people of Castle Bruce and vowed to listen to people, show up and speak on their behalf.

Donalson Frederick: Salybia

Donalson Frederick has a professional background in emergency services, disaster risk management, indigenous community development and tourism.

He served as a firefighter for ten years and rose to the position of Lead Fireman before joining Dominica’s Office of Disaster Management where his responsibilities included emergency operations, logistics and training.

Frederick holds a degree in Criminology from the University of the West Indies. His additional professional qualifications include training in disaster risk management, strategic planning and Caribbean security.

He was among those involved in establishing Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training in Dominica, helping communities strengthen their emergency preparedness capabilities.

Frederick has also served as Kalinago Development Officer and worked on community development, climate resilience and disaster preparedness within the Kalinago Territory.

In September 2024, while serving as Chief Technical Officer within the Ministry of Tourism, he represented Dominica at the 15th World Tourism Event in Genoa, Italy. His community service background also includes membership of the Rotary Club of Dominica.

He, while addressing the public, emphasised that, “Your future is bright with Labour and we are building this constituency together.”

Dr Techar Cuffy-Casimir: Grand Bay

Dr Techar Cuffy-Casimir has a professional background in social services, child protection, counselling and community welfare.

She has served as Director of Social Services within Dominica’s Ministry of Health, Wellness and Social Services with responsibilities relating to vulnerable children, families and wider social protection programmes.

Her previous experience also includes guidance counselling and involvement in educational planning initiatives.

In December 2025, the Department of Social Services launched an Emergency Food Pantry under her leadership, aimed at providing assistance to eligible individuals and families experiencing hardship.

In March 2026, she was involved in the organisation of Dominica’s first Ageing Preparedness and Wellness Fair, an initiative addressing financial preparedness, elderly care, health and wellbeing. Her public service career has encompassed child welfare, elderly care and support services for vulnerable sections of society.

She will contest the Grand Bay constituency which was previously represented by Dr Vince Henderson.

Rudaille “Dale” Thomas: Portsmouth

Rudaille “Dale” Thomas is a Portsmouth-based businessman with professional experience in accounting, business management, banking and agriculture.

According to corporate records filed with the Eastern Caribbean Securities Regulatory Commission, Thomas obtained a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with specialisation in Accounting and Management from the Inter American University in Puerto Rico in 2001.

He has worked as an accounts executive at Rudolph Thomas and Family and has served on the Board of Directors of the National Bank of Dominica.

Beyond his corporate experience, Thomas has been involved in poultry farming in Portsmouth. In 2011, he participated in a livestock development workshop focused on improving meat production standards and exploring regional export opportunities.

His professional background spans financial administration, entrepreneurship and agricultural enterprise.

Thomas replaced Fenella Wenham as the DLP’s candidate for Portsmouth.

Malcolm St. Rose: Salisbury

Malcolm St. Rose has been introduced as the Dominica Labour Party’s candidate for the Salisbury constituency.

His candidature represents a change in the party’s electoral representation in Salisbury, a constituency won by independent candidate Jesma Paul-Victor in the 2022 general election.

St. Rose worked as a teacher at Salisbury Primary School. He also worked as a government social worker in Dominica and holds a master's degree in Disaster Risk Management and Climate Governance from Universidad Alfonso X El Sabio.

St. Rose was among the seven candidates introduced by Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit during the November 22 campaign launch, where the party leader highlighted the new candidates’ community connections and service to Dominica.

During his candidate launch speech, he promised to address local constituency needs, pointing to past road repairs and plans to request a technical team from the Ministry of Communication and Works to help rehabilitate a bridge.

Anthony Charles: Marigot

Anthony Samora Charles is a farmer and former independent parliamentary representative for the Marigot constituency. Charles entered electoral politics in 2022, contesting the December 6 general election as an independent candidate. He defeated the Dominica Labour Party’s Gregory Riviere, becoming one of two independent candidates elected to the House of Assembly.

At the time, Charles stated that his decision to enter politics was motivated by concerns over constituency representation. During his parliamentary tenure, he participated in discussions surrounding electoral reform, infrastructure development and constituency affairs.

In March 2025, Charles publicly expressed his support for the Electoral Reform Bills tabled in Parliament. In April 2026, he also supported the extraction of construction materials at Deux Branches for the international airport project.

During the public meeting, Charles emphasised that even after winning as an independent candidate, he never had to beg for anything from the Dominica Labour Party. “Up to a few days ago I was the independent candidate. Tonight I am in a red shirt. My blood is red because my father is a strong labour man,” he said.

He further noted that whenever it came to government assistance, he begged for nothing, adding that, “Not one time have the Dominica Labour Party and the leadership of Roosevelt Skerrit refused any venture I asked for. So on December 16, Marigot is going under that red umbrella.”