Antigua: Special LIAT flight brings stranded passengers home from Dominican Republic

The recovery flight was arranged after LIAT's scheduled service from Punta Cana was cancelled, leaving passengers at risk of being stranded for several days until the next weekly flight.

Antigua and Barbuda: Many nationals, who had been stranded in the Dominican Republic following the cancellation of an LIAT flight, have made it back home through a specially arranged recovery flight.

The passengers landed in Antigua very early Monday morning. The airline, in collaboration with the government and aviation authorities, worked together to bring the passengers back home.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne played a key role in organizing the special flight. The airline also remained in contact with affected passengers and apologized for the inconvenience that this cancellation had caused them.

It also involved close cooperation at V.C. Bird International Airport, where ongoing runway rehabilitation works were temporarily stopped to allow the aircraft to land safely overnight.

The passengers had traveled to Punta Cana for holiday and were scheduled to return on Sunday by LIAT’s weekly flight. But the flight was cancelled shortly before departure, while many travelers were already on their way to the airport after checking out of their hotels.

Since LIAT operates only one scheduled flight weekly on the Punta Cana route, the passengers faced the possibility of being stranded for several days before their next flight could be made available.

The special recovery flight helped travelers avoid additional charges for hotels and other unexpected expenses.

Netizens are praising the government and aviation officials for their quick response to the situation. One of the locals said, “Such fast solution, glad they returned home safely.”

On the other hand, some people are condemning the airport for causing such inconvenience to their passengers. One individual stated, “This is absolutely shameful. I bet they will not fly with them again. They make no efforts to compensate for the inconvenience. Never again !!”