Grenada welcomes 78 yachts as ARC+ 2026 begins transatlantic journey

The fleet, representing 21 nations, will make a scheduled stop in Cape Verde before continuing to Grenada, where yachts are expected to arrive between December 2 and 7.

Grenada: The Atlantic Rally for Cruisers Plus (ARC+ 2026) officially started on Thursday, November 12, with 78 yachts setting sail from Las Palmas, Gran Canaria, for a transatlantic journey towards the Caribbean.

The departure followed a four-day postponement due to adverse weather conditions around the Canary Islands. The fleet left in two groups, with the multihulls division crossing the starting line at 12:45 UTC while the cruising yachts crossed at 1:00 pm UTC.

This year’s fleet includes 53 monohull yachts and 25 multihulls, with crews representing 21 nations. Participants will cover around 3,000 nautical miles across two stages before reaching their final destination in Grenada.

For the first stretch, it will take about 850 nautical miles from Gran Canaria to Mindelo, on the island of São Vicente in Cape Verde. After a scheduled stopover, the yachts are expected to continue with their journey to St. George's, Grenada, on November 20, for about 2,150 nautical miles.

Grenada will host the fleet’s final arrival at Camper & Nicholsons Port Louis Marina, with vessels expected between December 2 and 7. The docking will be seen as an opportunity for international sailing teams and visitors to come to the island, creating opportunities for local tourism operators and businesses.

The finishing point of the race is scheduled to close on December 9, followed by the official prize-giving ceremony on December 10 at Port Louis Marina. The ceremony will recognize participants and achievements across the rally’s divisions, marking the conclusion of the transatlantic event.

The ARC+ rally is not a yacht race but a cruising rally organized by the World Cruising Club. The rally involves the crossing of the Atlantic Ocean with a stopover in Cape Verde, safety arrangements and social activities for participating crews.

It also allows Grenada to welcome sailors from across the world and display the island as a destination for international yachting and marine tourism.