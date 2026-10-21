Antigua and Barbuda: 49-year-old man and 18-year-old woman killed in Creek Side shooting

A 49-year-old man identified only as Italis and an 18-year-old woman were fatally shot in Creek Side on October 20.

Antigua and Barbuda: Two individuals were shot and killed in Creek Side on the afternoon of Tuesday, October 20, 2026. The two victims were a 49-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman. Multiple individuals possessing weapons inside a car started firing outside a shop.

According to the local reports, the two victims were living in Creek Side, as of now the 49-year-old was identified as Italis, however his complete name, along with additional personal details, has not been determined. Whereas, the identity of the 18-year-old woman has not been disclosed by the authorities.

Initial police reports available indicate that a Honda CR-V of silver colour occupied by multiple individuals reached the locality at approximately between 4:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday and made a stop outside the shop.

Multiple occupants allegedly went outside the vehicle possessing firearms and opened fire against both the victims. Both deceased persons were attacked several times in the shooting incident.

After the shooting incident the victims sustained injuries and were taken to the hospital for medical care but both were announced dead later by the medical professionals.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne has expressed condolences following the fatal shooting of two members of the Rastafarian community in Creek Side, stating, "I am currently on a flight from Singapore to London, where I read about the senseless double homicide of two members of the Rastafari Community.

My sympathy and prayers go out to Ras Selah, whose daughter was reported as one of the victims.

Selah, we know it’s very difficult for you to be predeceased by a child, however, please remain strong and don’t be influenced into any reprisal.

Continue to soldier on and be assured that we continue to stand in solidarity with you and the Niabinghi family. Be strong."

Meanwhile, Daryll S. Matthew, ABLP Representative for St. John’s Rural South, said, "I am heartbroken by the tragic shooting of two members of the Rastafarian community in Creek Side. My thoughts are with them, their loved ones, and everyone affected by this horrific incident.

I understand the fear and frustration this incident will bring. People deserve to feel safe in their homes and community.

I strongly condemn this violence and ask everyone in Creek Side to remain calm, look out for one another, and avoid speculation as the authorities investigate. Let us meet this difficult moment with compassion and a commitment to peace and safety in our community."

According to the information available, the authorities have not established the motive behind the incident and the identity of the accused involved in the crime, neither any arrests have been announced by the police in connection with the Creek Side killings.

The details regarding the conditions around the incident, the motive behind and the identity of the accused are subject to the ongoing investigation into the matter and expected to be disclosed soon as the investigation concludes.

The Commissioner of Police and the Police Administration have offered condolences to the family, relatives and the loved ones of victims after the deadly incident.