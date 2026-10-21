2026-10-21 15:13:35
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Antigua and Barbuda: 49-year-old man and 18-year-old woman killed in Creek Side shooting

A 49-year-old man identified only as Italis and an 18-year-old woman were fatally shot in Creek Side on October 20.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Antigua and Barbuda: Two individuals were shot and killed in Creek Side on the afternoon of Tuesday, October 20, 2026. The two victims were a 49-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman. Multiple individuals possessing weapons inside a car started firing outside a shop.

According to the local reports, the two victims were living in Creek Side, as of now the 49-year-old was identified as Italis, however his complete name, along with additional personal details, has not been determined. Whereas, the identity of the 18-year-old woman has not been disclosed by the authorities.

Initial police reports available indicate that a Honda CR-V of silver colour occupied by multiple individuals reached the locality at approximately between 4:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday and made a stop outside the shop.

Multiple occupants allegedly went outside the vehicle possessing firearms and opened fire against both the victims. Both deceased persons were attacked several times in the shooting incident.

After the shooting incident the victims sustained injuries and were taken to the hospital for medical care but both were announced dead later by the medical professionals.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne has expressed condolences following the fatal shooting of two members of the Rastafarian community in Creek Side, stating, "I am currently on a flight from Singapore to London, where I read about the senseless double homicide of two members of the Rastafari Community.

My sympathy and prayers go out to Ras Selah, whose daughter was reported as one of the victims.

Selah, we know it’s very difficult for you to be predeceased by a child, however, please remain strong and don’t be influenced into any reprisal.

Continue to soldier on and be assured that we continue to stand in solidarity with you and the Niabinghi family. Be strong."

Meanwhile, Daryll S. Matthew, ABLP Representative for St. John’s Rural South, said, "I am heartbroken by the tragic shooting of two members of the Rastafarian community in Creek Side. My thoughts are with them, their loved ones, and everyone affected by this horrific incident.

I understand the fear and frustration this incident will bring. People deserve to feel safe in their homes and community.

I strongly condemn this violence and ask everyone in Creek Side to remain calm, look out for one another, and avoid speculation as the authorities investigate. Let us meet this difficult moment with compassion and a commitment to peace and safety in our community."

According to the information available, the authorities have not established the motive behind the incident and the identity of the accused involved in the crime, neither any arrests have been announced by the police in connection with the Creek Side killings.

The details regarding the conditions around the incident, the motive behind and the identity of the accused are subject to the ongoing investigation into the matter and expected to be disclosed soon as the investigation concludes.

The Commissioner of Police and the Police Administration have offered condolences to the family, relatives and the loved ones of victims after the deadly incident.

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

“I have a home, and I want the same for everyone else in this country”, said Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit
Uncategorised

Dominica: Citizenship by Investment – A ray of hope

2019-07-08 13:23:11

Leader of the Opposition in St Kitts and Nevis, Dr Denzil L Douglas has rebuked what he termed "the bullying and disrespect" to a Resident High Court Judge in St Kitts.
Uncategorised

LoP Dr Douglas condemns public threats on life of Resident High Court Jud...

2020-03-08 06:14:37

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell has revealed that he will not be exiting public life before the 2023 general polls despite earlier declaring that he would not be doing so.
Uncategorised

Grenadines Prime Minister announces to contest next elections

2021-01-09 09:52:23

Germany closing down its borders with the Czech Republic and the Austrian Tyrol region -- both regions with high infection rates of contagious COVID-19 variants.
Uncategorised

Germany closes borders with Czech Republic and Austria Tyrol region

2021-02-12 08:43:02

Uncategorised

Four OECS nations sign MOU to increase minimum investment threshold under...

2024-03-23 09:02:50

The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority was thrilled to welcome the luxurious cruise to the island nation on its maiden call, and it also hosted a brief plaque exchange ceremony to honour the vessel’s captain.
Uncategorised

Saint Lucia welcomes Seven Seas Grandeur on maiden call

2024-02-13 13:06:56

International Youth Day 2025 was marked with the theme “Local Youth Actions for the SDGs and Beyond.”
Dominica

Dominica hails youth as ‘Heartbeat of the Nation’ on International Youth...

2025-08-13 17:59:39

The opposition’s attempt to overshadow the 30th Agriculture Open Day and Marine Expo in St Kitts and Nevis failed to gain traction, with only a handful of supporters showing up.
Saint Kitts and Nevis

Opposition fueled protest fails to overshadow Agriculture Expo in St Kitt...

2025-10-04 17:38:28