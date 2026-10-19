2026-10-19 13:56:31
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Belize: Coast Guard Member among injured in shooting at Carolina Village football match

A shooting during a football match in Carolina Village, Corozal, on October 18 reportedly injured at least two people, including Belize Coast Guard member Lionel Logan.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Belize: A shooting incident has been reported during a football game in Carolina Village District on the evening of Sunday, October 18, 2026. Based on the details available at least two people were injured along with a Belize Coast Guard member Lionel Logan.

According to the unofficial accounts a third person is also believed to have been shot during the incident. Initial reports indicate that two persons sustaining injuries were transferred to the Northern Regional Hospital for professional medical attention.

One of the injured individuals is reported to be in critical condition; however, the identity of that individual and the current health condition have not been officially disclosed by the authorities as of now.

Preliminary reports inform that the Belize Coast Guard personnel, Lionel Logan was one of the people who was attacked during the incident. As of now, according to the latest reports there are no updates available about the severity of injuries sustained by him and his current medical state following the shooting incident.

Reports also indicate a potential third shooting victim but the conditions surrounding the individual’s reported injuries remain unknown. The details regarding the number of people shot are based on early reports accessible and it has not yet been confirmed by the officials.

The shooting incident took place during a football match being held in Carolina Village. The details regarding the circumstances surrounding the incident, what prompted the attack, whether any dispute occurred before the incident and the identities of those involved in the attack is subject to the ongoing investigation.

The unofficial sources also inform that one of the injured persons was among the individuals involved in the shooting incident. However, the claim can not be treated as verified information until authorities establish the facts.

Additional details regarding the incident including the total number of casualties, the identity of shooters involved and the current health status of the individual injured are expected to be disclosed soon as the investigators conclude their investigation.

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

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