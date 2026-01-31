Trinidadian singer Nicki Minaj showcases Golden Card Visa, praises Trump at Washington Summit

At the Trump Accounts Summit in Washington, DC, the president brought the rapper on stage after she publicly backed his new tax-advantaged savings scheme for American children.

United States: A renowned rapper and singer from Trinidad Nicki Minaj flaunted her Golden Card Visa which offers residency and pathway to US citizenship, while calling herself “Trump’s number one fan” in a post shared on social media on Wednesday.

During the Trump Accounts Summit in Washington DC, organised by the U.S. Treasury Department, the president called the rapper on stage following her public support of his scheme of account summit, a new tax-advantaged retirement savings program for American children.

In photographs from the event, Nicki Minaj was seen holding hands with the US president Donald Trump with both of them seeming happy. The President was also seen cracking a joke about the rapper’s nails that “he would grow out his nails to emulate the rapper.”

She also shared the pictures of her golden visa card with a caption “Welp” through her social media post after the event was over. She was also seen giving a speech after the event where she declared herself as the “Number one fan of Trump and it’s not gonna change.”

Notably, Minaj's gold card will provide her unlimited right of residence in the US, however she will still not be a US citizen under the agreement.

Following her post on X, in which she flaunted her Golden Card Visa, the rapper faced online backlash for supporting Trump, including criticism from her own fans.

Trump's gold card scheme was launched in December and is designed to fast-track US citizenship for wealthy immigrants, including high-profile figures such as Minaj, while paying $1 million (£723,650) and a $15,000 (£10,854) processing fee in return for US residency.

After its launch, the scheme received a huge backlash as many people criticized the scheme because it was launched during the time when the President himself was trying to stop illegal immigrants in the nation, while the Trinidad and Tobago born super star welcomed the scheme happily while supporting the government fully in their new initiative.