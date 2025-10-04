Opposition fueled protest fails to overshadow Agriculture Expo in St Kitts and Nevis

The opposition’s attempt to overshadow the 30th Agriculture Open Day and Marine Expo in St Kitts and Nevis failed to gain traction, with only a handful of supporters showing up.

The opposition parties in St Kitts and Nevis are attempting to discredit the government by involving farmers and agricultural stakeholders. On Thursday, the opposition made an unsuccessful attempt to overshadow the opening of the 30th Agriculture Open Day and Marine Expo.

While the nation was celebrating a major milestone in the agriculture sector, the opposition was busy sowing chaos. With a handful of people gathering near the venue of the 30th Agriculture Open Day and Marine Expo, the opposition wanted to undermine the significance of the milestone.

However, this protest was also a fail with only a small number of people showing up to support the call. This outcome was similar to the opposition's call for a nationwide protest, organized less than a week before this one.

The frequency of these protest calls, with no more than one between one call and the other, highlights the opposition’s desperation. In reality, this was not a political uprising but a political stunt.

PAM candidate’s involvement raises doubts about protest’s true intentions

The proof of this comes from the fact that not only was a candidate of PAM in attendance at the event, he was also participating in the so termed protest. If the protest was about the grievances of the farmers community, a political individual should not have been highlighted as a participant of the event.

PLP condemns opposition's actions as 'Political Stunt'

The People’s Labour Party also shared a post regarding the protest, reinforcing the fact that this is a desperate effort of the opposition to bring down the administration. The reality of the matter is that while the opposition was busy staging chaos, the farmers were showcasing the best of St Kitts and Nevis agriculture and Marine capacity.

Protest discredits agriculture sector's achievements

The opposition’s alleged protest not only undermines the agriculture sector of the country, but also brings bad repute to years of hard work and development that has taken place in the country over the last few decades.