2026-11-13 12:34:09
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Former PLP Chairman Douglas Wattley backs PM Drew for re-election, lists 71 achievements

Wattley highlighted initiatives in healthcare, social support, governance and infrastructure while arguing that Prime Minister Drew deserves another term in office.

Written by Monika Walker

Published

Updated

St. Kitts and Nevis: Former People’s Labour Party (PLP) chairman Douglas Wattley says Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew should be returned to office and be given another term in the next general elections due to his impressive record since taking office over four years ago.

In a social media post, Wattley outlined the achievements of the Drew-led St. Kitts and Nevis Labour Party so far with a list of 71 items.

“You may dislike the man but this record is hard to beat,” he wrote.

Wattley listed the following accomplishments under the SKNLP:

Health and social support

Several health-related items were included in the list of accomplishments. The completion of the MRI building and the acquisition of a CT scanner for the Joseph N. France General Hospital (JNF).

New cataract machines have been acquired for the ophthalmic clinic and dialysis services have been expanded. A cardiologist and other specialists have been hired. The hospital is in the process of becoming accredited

Medical service at Pogson Hospital is available 24/7. Children requiring extraordinary medical treatment overseas now receive financial aid.

Two hundred fifty health workers have received life support training. Medical suppliers have been paid $2 million in debt. Cuban trained Nurses had been regularised.

On household support, childcare and back-to-school subsidies have increased. Minimum wage has increased and civil servants have received an 8% pay rise. Salary is paid bi-monthly.

A pension scheme has been implemented for government auxiliaries. Approximately $80 million in electricity relief has been provided.

Governance and economy

The Integrity in Public Life Act, Anti-corruption Act and amendments to the Freedom of Information Act have been passed. Politicians and top public servants must declare their assets and liabilities.

The corporate tax rate has been reduced from 33% to 25%. Student loans from the development bank have been reduced from 9% to 5%. A sovereign wealth and resilience fund have been created. Two CBI dividends have been paid to citizens. An Independence RESET dividend has been paid.

Infrastructure and Other Projects

The Desalination Plant, a new water reservoir in Cayon, Warner Park has undergone renovations. The Irish Town Primary School and Cayon High School have also been renovated. Molineux Primary School has been rebuilt. Conaree Stadium and St. Peter’s Road.

The ASPIRE Programme has been launched. This is a digital transformation programme across the government. A diaspora engagement unit has also been established.

Author Profile

Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.

Monika Walker

Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.

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