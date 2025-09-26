2025 Safety Index: Caribbean CBI countries outrank larger nations in global security rankings

Five leading Caribbean CBI nations secured top spots in the 2025 Safety Index, reinforcing the region’s appeal to global investors and high-net-worth individuals.

Caribbean nations including St Vincent and Grenadines, Dominica, Saint Lucia, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, Bahamas and Antigua and Barbuda have secured top tier spots in the 2025 Global Safety and Security Index.

Five of the major countries offering Citizenship by Investment Programme have secured strong positions in the newly released Index for 2025, further reinforcing the region’s reputation as one of the world’s most stable and attractive destinations for global investors and high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs).

The Safety and Security Index report has shed light on the top motivators for individuals seeking alternative citizenship. According to the report, safety and security, along with quality of life, are the most significant factors, accounting for 25% each. Economic opportunity follows closely at 20%, while global mobility and financial freedom each weigh in at 15%. The findings highlight the growing importance of safety and security in the decision-making process of global citizens.

High-net-worth individuals seeking alternative citizenship prioritize safety and security above all else, with this factor accounting for 25% of their decision-making process. Notably, smaller island nations such as Dominica, St. Kitts and Nevis, and Antigua and Barbuda are outperforming larger economies in safety rankings, positioning themselves as reliable safe havens for wealthy individuals looking to relocate.

Backed by strong governance and a track record of neutrality, 5 out of the 7 safest Caribbean countries provide Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programmes as pathways not only for economic growth but also for international investors seeking long-term security for their families. These include Dominica, Saint Lucia, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis and Antigua and Barbuda.

“This year’s results reinforce the Caribbean’s position as a credible and reliable region for those prioritizing safety and long-term stability through investment migration,” the report noted.

The 2025 Index report saw European nations such as Iceland, Switzerland, and Denmark topping the index, while several Caribbean states distinguished themselves in rankings, highlighting their combination of political stability, low crime rates, and geopolitical neutrality.

The findings come at a time when many wealthy individuals in different parts of the world such as parts of Africa, Latin America, and even the United States are facing instability and looking for options of second citizenship to safer parts of the world.

With many high-net worth individuals reportedly turning to the Caribbean as a backup plan, specifically to the 5-world safety ranking Caribbean nations that provide Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programmes to the high net-worth individuals looking for a safe haven for them and their families.

In comparison, conflict-affected states like Syria, Yemen, and Afghanistan have continued to remain at the bottom of the global rankings, while countries such as South Africa saw sharp declines due to worsening crime and instability.

However, for the Caribbean, the results underscore a competitive advantage, as nations worldwide vie for investment and global talent. Safety and security have become a decisive factor and for small island states that have long marketed themselves as peaceful, welcoming, and stable. The index only offers global validation of their value proposition.