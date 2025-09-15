CBI Index 2025: St Kitts and Nevis Tops Ranking, Dominica, Grenada in top 3

In its ninth year, the CBI Index has praised Caribbean jurisdictions for upholding their credibility and integrity in the Citizenship by Investment industry.

Caribbean countries offering CBI Programmes have retained the top five positions in the CBI Index 2025. For the fifth consecutive year, St. Kitts and Nevis placed as the World’s top Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme, followed by Dominica in second place and Grenada in third.

Meanwhile, Saint Lucia ranks fourth in the Index and Antigua and Barbuda in fifth place, marking a one point lower from the previous year. Released in its ninth year, the CBI Index has lauded Caribbean jurisdiction for maintaining their credibility and integrity in the Citizenship by Investment industry.

CBI Index is an independent study that evaluates operational CBI Programmes worldwide and works as a trusted tool for the investors. In this year, the Index launched under the theme- “Crisis to Consolidation,” showcasing the shifting landscape and response of the Citizenship by Investment industry to the global challenges.

It lauded the Caribbean jurisdictions for their resilience and then talked about the new emerging players from Africa and Pacific in the industry. Around 12 programmes including new two entrants Nauru and São Tomé and Príncipe have been assessed on the basis of nine pillars including Freedom of Movement, Standard of Living, Minimum Investment Outlay, Mandatory Travel or Residence, Citizenship Timeline, Ease of Processing, Due Diligence, Family and Certainty of Product.

James McKay, the researcher behind the CBI Index noted that the Caribbean citizenship by investment programmes continue to adapt to the external pressure.

The 2025 CBI Index reaffirms the Caribbean’s position as the global leader in citizenship by investment, with programmes that continue to adapt to external pressures while maintaining high standards of due diligence and investor confidence. At the same time, the emergence of new entrants from Africa and the Pacific underlines the industry’s continued growth and diversification, said James McKay.

Caribbean CBI Five on top

CBI Index 2025 has once again confirmed the Caribbean’s dominance in the industry as they continue to lead the rankings, reflecting their ability to adapt to external pressures and maintain investor demand.

St. Kitts and Nevis retained their place at the top, climbing to 78 points. As per the report, the jurisdiction has consolidated its reputation as the industry benchmark through a series of reforms, including the integration of biometrics to enhance identity verification, prevent fraud, and align with international travel security standards.

Dominica holds second place with 73 points, showing stability in the face of significant external pressures. It has remained one of the highest-volume programmes globally, highlighting its continued appeal among investors seeking established options.

Grenada maintains its third-place ranking with its ability to preserve its position amid declining application volumes highlights the strength of its regulatory framework and its adaptability, as evidenced by a more inclusive approach to dependents.

In fourth place, Saint Lucia improves to 68 points, reflecting progress in clearing its application backlog and strengthening its due diligence standards through the introduction of mandatory interviews.

Antigua and Barbuda takes fifth place with 66 points, one point lower than last year. This slight decline comes in spite of remarkable growth in demand, with the programme building on the surge in applications in 2024.

CBI Index also lauded the regional collaboration efforts of the Caribbean countries and noted that the cooperation has taken a significant step forward. Building on the foundation of the 2023 Memorandum of Agreement, governments of five Caribbean CBI jurisdictions have announced the creation of the Eastern Caribbean Citizenship by Investment Regulatory Authority (ECCIRA), due to launch in September 2025.

The new body aims to harmonise due diligence standards, strengthen oversight, and provide a unified response to international partners.

New Entries in CBI Index 2025

As the first of two new entrants, Nauru makes a strong debut in sixth place with 62 points. Like the more established Dominica, its programme is framed around climate resilience and development, giving it a philanthropic dimension that distinguishes it.

Rounding off the top 10 is the second newcomer to the CBI Index, São Tomé and Príncipe, which enters in 10th place with 55 points. With little available information on application volumes or due diligence, the programme currently lacks transparency, but its launch illustrates the continued geographical diversification of the industry.

