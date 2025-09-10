Jamaica: Canadian deportee kills egg vendor over $200, dies after 4-hr shootout with police

The Jamaica Police Department reports that the incident began with a heated argument between the suspect, known as 'Brownman' and a local egg vendor.

Jamaica: A dramatic confrontation took place between the Canadian deportee and an egg vendor over a $200 price discrepancy for eggs, in Caledonia, Mandeville, Jamaica on Tuesday which later turned into a deadly scene when the deportee shot the egg vendor multiple times.

According to the Jamaica Police Department, the incident started with a heated argument between 'Brownman,' the suspect, and a local egg vendor. The dispute arose when Brownman handed over $1,000 for the eggs, but the vendor insisted the cost was $1,200, sparking a heated exchange.

It is also being claimed by the police that the egg vendor cursed the Brownman, by saying "Go suck yuh mudda," which further enraged him, and he rushed back into his own apartment, later coming back armed with a gun and firing multiple shots at the egg vendor.

Additionally, police claimed the victim attempted to flee in his vehicle but crashed into another nearby vehicle. After the crash, locals rushed him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Upon receiving the news about the incident, the police gathered around the area of Brownman’s apartment, heavily armed, leading to a four hours gun battle which shook the entire neighbourhood.

Further, the officers said that they pleaded the suspect to surrender as his apartment got holes in by the bullets, but the suspect refused to surrender and continued to exchange the bullets with the officers.

The police again pleaded that "Mr. Wilson! It is all good. Come out! Surrender! Do not fire at the police anymore! We are not here to do you any harm”, but again he refused and asked the police, forcing them to call for a backup from the Jamaica Defence Force and SWAT team.

Following almost 4 hours of gun battle, police officers forced their entry into the apartment and fatally shot Brownman, ending the bloody siege. Further, the officers recovered a hybrid rifle and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, as well as a pistol, from the apartment.

The residents of the area also recorded the video of the whole incident, which shows the relentless gunfire echoing through the streets.

The community is in shock at what they have witnessed now, and also are expressing their views on social media posts, that how a $200 dispute over eggs could enlarge into a violent confrontation.